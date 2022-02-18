Prince Harry is afraid to take his children to the UK

Prince Harry doesn’t feel safe to take his children to the UK. He made the revelation through his lawyers at a hearing held today in London.

The hearing is part of a process launched by Harry to re-enjoy the police escort that is the right of the British royal family, paid for with public money.

Since relinquishing their position with British royalty, Harry and Meghan have hired a private security team to escort them to the United States, where they now live. They tried to hire the police escort in the UK but failed.

“This application is about the fact that the applicant does not feel safe when he is in the UK, given the security measures that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to apply should he decide to return,” said his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima. , according to The Guardian newspaper.

In June last year, Harry returned to the UK for the first time since his break with the royal family, to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. The following month, he visited the place where he grew up once again, for the unveiling of a statue honoring his mother, Princess Diana. According to The Guardian, at the time his car was chased by photographers.

“Of course, he evidently wants to return to see family and friends, and continue to support the charities he holds dear. Above all, this is, and always will be, his home.”