Princess Isabel’s house and Rio Negro Palace suffered damage in Petrópolis – 02/18/2022 – Daily life

Casa da Princesa Isabel and Palácio Rio Negro are among the historic buildings in Petrópolis, in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, affected by the strong storm that hit the city on Tuesday afternoon (15), leaving more than 100 people dead. and dozens of missing.

Technicians from Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage) carry out surveys to assess the impact of rains on cultural heritage.

The Casa da Princesa Isabel, on the banks of the Quitandinha River, is the historic property that suffered the most apparent damage. A wall fell and hit an exhibition about Germanic colonization in the city. Carried away by the current of the flood, a car invaded the garden of the house.

The ground floor of Palácio Rio Negro, in the Historic Center, was flooded and landslides reached the upper part of the land, but without causing damage to the main building. After the storm, employees spent the night on the upper floor of the Palace, prevented from leaving because of the flooding and landslides in the city.

Employees of the Imperial Museum were also stranded, but the site was not damaged, according to Ibram (Brazilian Institute of Museums), which manages the space.

Founded by Dom Pedro 2º, Petrópolis is defined by Iphan as “an open-air museum” that attracts tourists from all over the world.

The Imperial Palace, where the Imperial Museum is located, began to be built in 1845 and was the preferred residence of Dom Pedro 2º. There are objects that represent the first and second reigns of the imperial family in Brazil, such as furniture, paintings, sculptures, silverware, porcelain, crystals and even crowns. The palace is listed by Iphan.

The Rio Negro Palace, former summer residence of presidents of the Republic, had Getúlio Vargas as its most frequent guest. The site was the seat of the state government from 1896 to 1903.

The mansion that belonged to Princess Isabel and Conde D’Eu was purchased in 1854 from Baron de Pilar, a farmer and merchant. On the porch of the house, the last photo of the imperial family in Brazil, before exile, was taken.

Among other historical and cultural assets of the city are Casa de Santos Dumont, a chalet used for summer vacations and full of details that show the creativity of the Brazilian inventor, such as the zigzag staircase and built-in furniture; and the Palácio de Cristal, an exhibition pavilion built in France by order of Count D’Eu. These properties also suffered no damage.

In an interview with Folha, João Henrique de Orleans e Bragança, heir to the royal family, told about the summers he spent in Petrópolis as a teenager.

“[Me] I remember the Carnival dances. We had a group that rode bicycles called Amarelinho. Our seven bicycles were yellow and we ended the tour at the Central ice cream shop, where there was cheese ice cream, something you didn’t see in Rio. It was the awakening of flirting “, he said.