Procon inspectors investigate ‘mortadella coup’ in Mercadão de SP – News









After investigating several complaints from consumers who were coerced into buying trays of fruit at high prices, Procon-SP inspectors are now investigating the “mortadela coup” at the São Paulo Municipal Market. The new complaints report that merchants would be informing that they use certain brands, but sell others of inferior quality.











The agency stated, through a note, that it is attentive to the places that sell bologna sandwiches to verify that the quality of the product sold corresponds to what is informed to the consuming public by the place.

“We also received a complaint with this content and we will verify it in the next operations; the quality of the product sold must be the same as what the establishment informs the public”, said Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.







Irregularities in the Market





Procon-SP teams fined 11 places for practices that disrespect the Consumer Defense Code, such as the sale of expired items. During the assessment, the inspectors decided to check stalls that sell the well-known bologna sandwiches.

Procon-SP was at the São Paulo Municipal Market this Thursday (17) to investigate consumer complaints. The inspectors checked 17 establishments – all denounced for the conduct known as “fruit coup”. Although the action did not catch the practice, 11 places were fined for disrespecting the law.

The irregularities found were: sales of imported fruit with the expiration date expired and without containing the importer’s data, lack of information about the price in a precise and adequate way (the value did not refer to the unit of measure and it was not informed if the price was per unit, kilogram or gram) and not making available to the public a copy of the CDC (Consumer Defense Code).

The inspectors also verified that some places did not issue an invoice or issued proof of payment with a different CNPJ. These cases will be forwarded to the State Department of Finance.











“Due to the complaints, Procon-SP came to check the situation in loco. Our teams did not find the practice of the so-called ‘fruit scam’, but some establishments were fined for other violations of the Consumer Defense Code”, said Capez.

Locals caught committing irregularities will be fined. Consumers can file a complaint through the agency’s website.

“Today we carried out a characterized inspection, in which the inspectors were identified with a vest, presented their credentials, etc. But we will continue to monitor the situation and we will return to plainclothes to find out if the locals persist in the practice that has become known as ‘fruit coup’”, said the executive director.