Procon inspects Mercadão after accusations of the ‘fruit coup’ in SP

About 20 inspectors from Procon São Paulo carried out an operation at Mercadão, in the center of the capital, on Thursday morning (17), with the objective of investigating complaints of customers who say they are coerced into buying fruit at a high price.

According to Carlos Marera, deputy director of inspection at Procon, six teams will inspect more than one hundred fruit sales stalls after complaints from consumers who said they felt coerced into buying trays of these products for a high price.

Procon-SP claims that the tactic is abusive and violates several principles of the Consumer Code. The agency adds that samples offered by establishments cannot be charged and the price of the objects must always be explicit to customers.





In addition to checking the stalls, the teams will investigate another type of complaint in the Mercadão: that drivers are threatened if they do not pay an abusive amount to park the vehicle on the public road.

According to Procon, there are also suspicions that the card machines do not belong to the establishments and are in the name of another CNPJ or individual, which would indicate evasion. The institution will request an investigation by the Secretary of Finance.

According to the deputy director, the establishment’s administration was already aware of the complaints, but no action was taken.

“These facts of embarrassment of those people who are forced to pay those high, very high amounts, the Municipal Market administration was aware of this and did nothing so far. Therefore, there is an omission, in theory, on the part of the administration, which is why the Procon is notifying Mercadão to clarify why it did not take previous measures”, emphasized Carlos Marera.

Customer complaints led to the banning of three stalls, according to the Novo Mercado consortium, responsible for managing the place, based on repeated complaints against the enterprises registered in its SAC (Customer Service) and in Procon-SP.

“They are banned until they demonstrate that they have corrected the reported problems. From then on, we analyze whether the pending issues have really been resolved and then we allow them to reopen”, explained the consortium’s CEO, Alexandre Germano.

In addition to the bans, eleven stalls were fined and another six received fines.













'Fruit hit'







Complaints are made through social networks, the TripAdvisor platform and even negative comments on internet pages.

Mercadão is one of the best-known tourist spots in São Paulo for its gastronomy composed mainly of exotic fruits and typical Brazilian foods, such as sandwiches with bologna, bulk goods and pastries, among others.

On Twitter, tourists from Brazilian cities and even outside the country report going to São Paulo to experience the gastronomic diversity of Mercadão. However, recent complaints demand that consumers stay alert.

In most of the complaints, people say they are well cared for by stall staff and describe thoughtful approaches where traders offer beautiful and diverse fruit for free. Meanwhile, according to reports, the vendors set up trays and coerce the customer to buy the products for values ​​between R$300 and R$500. If the person refuses, he is treated harshly, offended and, in some cases, threatened.

Refusing products could be simple, but in some cases, merchants manage to scare away customers with aggressive approaches.













The other side







In a note, Mercado SP SPE SA, the concessionaire that has managed the Mercadão since September, said that “it is taking appropriate measures in relation not only to the reported events, but in the entire fruit trade sector”.

The concessionaire said that it holds routine meetings with those responsible for the fruit stands and warns about the consequences of not complying with the Internal Regulations, the signed contract and the legislation in force.

To the R7the director-president of the consortium responsible for the place, Alexandre Germano, said that sellers with abusive practices do not “represent the whole” and that the new management works to end the problem “in the very short term” through meetings with shopkeepers , inspection and fines.

“The good guys are paying for the bad guys. There are a lot of people there who don’t have an infraction and don’t even have to participate in sectorial meetings, but they participate to listen, to give their opinion. much more than that,” he said.

The concessionaire also stressed that it wants to be informed of possible abuses so that the necessary measures can be taken. Complaints can be sent by email [email protected]




