Procon investigates ‘mortadella coup’ in Mercadão de SP | São Paulo

After the disclosure of the “fruit coup”, Procon carried out an inspection on Wednesday (16) to investigate the “mortadella coup” denounced by customers at the São Paulo Municipal Market. According to the agents, the local merchants advertise the mortadella sandwich from a good quality brand, however, they were unable to prove that they use branded products.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“The establishments announce that they are selling the sandwich with the best quality bologna, they mention the brand, however, we found the bologna already cut, out of the packaging and without proof of the brand being sold”, said the director general of Procon, Fernando Capez.

Capez informed that no establishment was fined for the practice, but the concessionaire responsible for managing the Mercadão was notified. “We received the complaint of this type, the inspection is going through the stalls to verify if the product advertised is the same that is being sold”, she added.

On Wednesday, the agents also continued the inspection of the “fruit coup”. After interdicting three stalls on Tuesday, agents fined two more tents after irregularities are found. One of them was making sales without issuing the invoice and the other was fined for keeping the scale hidden, preventing consumers from seeing the weight of the product.

Municipal Market of SP fined 10 shopkeepers after complaints of ‘fruit scam’

2 of 3 Movement of people in the Municipal Market of São Paulo, known as Mercadão. — Photo: GERO RODRIGUES/O FOTOGRÁFICO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Movement of people in the Municipal Market of São Paulo, known as Mercadão. — Photo: GERO RODRIGUES/O FOTOGRÁFICO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Capez also informed that some stalls had the price of the product exposed, but without indicating whether it was the value per kilo or per gram, confusing the consumer.

The concessionaire Mercado SP S/A reported that it has not yet had access to the Procon notification.

On Tuesday, the concessionaire responsible for the administration of Mercadão banned the three fruit stalls after complaints received by the Customer Service (SAC) do Mercadão and by Procon-SP on account of the so-called “fruit coup”. Ten shopkeepers had already been warned and fined for the practice on Saturday (12).

The boxes were covered by a tarp with a warning: “Forbidden due to non-compliance with the internal regime of the current legislation”.

According to the concessionaire, the stores are closed until they demonstrate that the reported problems have been corrected. Afterwards, it is analyzed whether the pending issues have really been resolved and, if applicable, reopening is allowed.

“They will only be reopened when they prove when they effectively fixed what was reported, only then will they reopen, and it will be that way onwards. We have channels on the internet, email, physically we also receive many complaints”, said Alexandre Germano, director -president of the concessionaire Mercado SP S/A.

Alexandre also informed that the demand for attendance in the fruit sector of the Municipal Market has been falling. “People are avoiding going to the place for fear of being harmed. But even so, we cannot generalize, not all traders do the same thing, they are punctual practices, it is not the entire fruit sector that commits this”.

Consumers who feel forced to buy can file a complaint with Procon-SP. The agency reported that it follows the case closely and began to carry out inspections with plainclothes agents. A booklet that was published on the Procon website makes it clear what the merchant’s obligations are:

It is the duty of the establishment to inform the consumer about the price of the products before making the purchase. In addition, products offered for tasting – without the consumer requesting it – are considered free samples and should not be charged.

It is the duty of the establishment to post the prices of the products offered to the consuming public so that it is possible to identify the value without the need for any effort to understand it – the information must be correct, clear and close to the product. The objective is to ensure that the consumer sees the price without the help of the merchant and before deciding to buy.

The cash price must always be disclosed and, if there is an option to pay in installments, its conditions must be disclosed: number and value of installments, interest rate and other additions or charges, as well as the total amount to be paid with the financing .

According to Mercadão traders, there is a lack of supervision by the administration to prevent the subletting of stalls, which according to them trigger some problems such as those of abusive prisoners of products. The concessionaire informed that subletting is prohibited and is monitoring the practice, including one of the interdicted stalls was also closed for this reason.

THE g1 was at the site on Monday (14), visited four tents and, in all of them, the team was constrained to buy fruit at prices far above average. In total, almost R$100 was spent for a single unit of custard apple, five strawberries and 18 dates.

One of the strategies most used and witnessed by the report was to try to convince consumers to take trays of fruit for the price of the gram of each product, which according to them is cheaper than the kilo (see more below).

🥑🍎🎃 Fair Calendar: February has avocado, apple, pumpkin and more

Fruits are sold at the São Paulo Municipal Market for prices far above average

As soon as you enter Mercadão, salespeople start approaching, insisting that the customer taste different fruits. Meanwhile, they tell stories about the origin of the products and never quote prices.

In all the stalls they use the same argument and say that, as it is “the first purchase of the day, the customer receives promotions”.

Where does what I eat come from? series shows the origin of food consumed in the country

3 of 3 Fruit stall at the São Paulo Municipal Market. — Photo: Deslange Paiva/ g1 SP Fruit stall at the São Paulo Municipal Market. — Photo: Deslange Paiva/ g1 SP

In one of the stalls, a vendor informed the g1 that the kilo of custard apple, also known as pinecone, would cost R$ 69.90, however, if it were taken in grams, the value would be cheaper. According to Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp), the average wholesale price per kilo of custard apple is R$8.

The seller argued that, taking two squash fruit, the customer would not have 1 kg of the fruit, since on average, each one weighed 300 grams.

At the time of weighing and calculating the payment, the first value presented was R$ 80 for two custard apples. With the refusal, the seller insisted on wrapping two units and said he would make the “special” value of R$ 60 for both. Despite the insistence, the report took only one, which went for R$ 40.

In another newsstand, the seller informed that he had a promotion in which 100 grams of any fruit would cost R$ 12. The report asked them to put 200 grams of strawberries and dates and, after that, the tray was sent to the back of the tent, where payment would be made.

At the time of payment, the cashier does not knew how to explain with which kilo reference he would calculate the value, since there were two different fruits in the weighing. Just added the amount of R$ 129.90 in the cashier as a reference and tried to charge at first R$ 80 for 5 strawberries and 10 units of dates.

The report talked about the reported promotion of R$ 12 per 100 grams, but at the time of weighing the 200 grams became 400 grams. After much insistence, the seller offered the tray for a “special” price of R$40.

According to Ceagesp, the average kilo of strawberry is R$ 8.03 in São Paulo and for the date is R$ 30.52.

Offer a product for an amount and charge more than double at the time of payment;

Present the value per gram instead of talking per kilo to try to confuse the consumer;

Placing more products than requested by the customer on the trays to increase the weight and increase the value of the purchase.

The prices of each tent also do not follow a pattern. In a third, a vendor tried to assemble another tray of strawberry and dates, the g1 refused a few times, yet he insisted on making one with only dates. The tray with 8 units went for R$ 13.

THE g1 also approached a tourist who was walking through Mercadão, and she said that she spent R$80 on a tray with four fruits. “From what we understand here, this is the price on the tray, it doesn’t come out less than that.”

The parking employee also commented on the prices and said that at Mercadão, the tradition is that a single fruit costs R$50.

“Whoever comes here needs to have money, they have to come to spend it. But I would never leave the house to spend on fruit, it doesn’t work.”

Also according to reports from local consumers, in addition to the abusive prices, sellers also usually put sugar in the fruit at the time of being tasted. The report was unable to verify that the knives the vendors used to cut the fruit had sugar, but all the fruit tasted was extremely sweet.

THE g1 was there for about 2 hours and visited four stalls, with purchases in three of them. A custard apple, 5 strawberries and 18 dates went for R$93, after much “crying”.

Procon-SP reported that it is monitoring the coup.

“This is a misleading and abusive offer, the way it is done and, if there are offenses to the consumer, it can even be a crime”, said the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

“The coup is being monitored by Procon. If any of the victims complain on the Procon-SP website, we will fine the establishment”, he added.

On Instagram, the coup_do_mercadao_sp profile receives reports from consumers who suffered the blow at Mercadão. The account already has more than 11 thousand followers and hundreds of reports between posts and comments.

In one of them, a consumer reported that the police were called after a fight in which a family refused to pay R$370 for a tray of fruit.

“We are from Paraná, on a visit to São Paulo we went to Mercadão. They offered us several fruits for tasting, according to them, exotic. While we were tasting, they prepared a tray with all the fruits, we refused to pay. They called us slackers , and my cousin ended up punching a salesman. They argued to the police that we had eaten everything and refused to take the tray”, informed a consumer.

Another person stated that he paid R$200 for a tray of oranges because one of the vendors had a knife in his hand, and she felt threatened.