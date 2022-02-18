Profit advances almost 16% in 4Q21 and totals BRL 18.1 million – Money Times

THE aeris (AERI3) had a net income of R$ 18.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a 94.4% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 15.9% expansion compared to the same period in 2020, according to data released by company this Thursday (17).

In 2021, the wind blade manufacturer’s profit totaled BRL 69.1 million, representing a decrease of 38.9% over the BRL 113.1 million in 2020.

Quarterly net revenue fell 21.5% year-on-year and reached R$589 million. In the whole year, the amount totaled BRL 2.4 billion, an increase of 12.6% over 2020.

According to Aeris, more than 90% of this increase refers to the sale of blades, with the largest portion of this variation referring to the increase in the average sales price of blades, mainly caused by the increase in raw material costs that are passed on to customers.

Ebitda, which corresponds to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reached R$ 67.3 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 48.1% in relation to the result of a year earlier. The Ebitda margin grew 5.3 percentage points on the same basis of comparison, to 11.4%.

From January to December 2021, Ebitda grew 1.7% to R$247.4 million.

Mature production lines generated R$56.5 million in Ebitda in the quarter. Non-mature and pre-operational lines registered an Ebitda of R$ 2.9 million.

The services business units, both in Brazil and in the United States, had an Ebitda of R$7.9 million in the quarter.