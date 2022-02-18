Project provides for the creation of integrative and complementary medicine centers in the SUS – News

02/18/2022 – 08:51

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Alves: health as a universal right cannot disregard complementary therapies

Bill 4343/21 includes among the objectives of the Unified Health System (SUS) the valorization of integrative and complementary medicine practices, in association with the health care model based on traditional medicine. The text, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, provides for the creation of Centers for Integrative and Complementary Medicine (CMIC).

Integrative Medicine is the therapeutic practice that addresses in an integral and complete way the patient’s healing process, involving mind, body and spirit.

The author of the project, Deputy Walter Alves (MDB-RN), states that the approach adopted by the SUS currently focuses on the use of scientific methods to prevent, diagnose, improve or treat physical and mental illnesses.

He understands, however, that health as a universal right cannot disregard “therapeutic and complementary solutions, which integrate a more universal view of the human biological terrain and interact with traditional medicine with promising results”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), complementary medicine refers to a broad set of health practices that are not part of the tradition or conventional medicine of a given country.

Integrative medicine, whose concept is not yet defined by the WHO, would involve a global approach to the patient, often including mental, emotional, functional, spiritual, social and community aspects, and not just the disease in isolation.

The text amends the Organic Health Law.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Marcia Becker