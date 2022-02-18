Putin, Biden, Macron and Zelensky should emerge stronger from crisis in Eastern Europe, says expert

In recent days, tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine has mobilized the world’s attention. The Russian government communicated the withdrawal of troops from the region and also from CrimeaUkrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. Despite this, the large Russian military presence still fuels fears of an invasion of Ukraine, as NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has not withdrawn the invitation for the country to join the alliance military.



Ukraine crisis: is border tension far from over?

The US and NATO warn that there are no signs of military de-escalation in Eastern Europe. A high-ranking US government official stated that the Russia sent 7,000 new soldiers to the border with Ukraine. The Americans’ initial estimate was that the region had at least 100,000 Russian troops, but that number could be close to 150,000.





In this scenario of friction between Russia and Western countries over Ukraine, what are the losses and gains achieved by the countries involved?

For Gunther Rudzit, professor of the international relations course at ESPM, a war is not going to happen. “At no time was this the aim of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He got what he wanted, which is, the West came to him and committed to having a re-discussion about the security structure of Europe.”



Putin received in Moscow French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholzand participated in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden to address the impasse in Ukraine.

“The Russian president must come out of the crisis strengthened both internationally and domestically, because he has achieved what the Russian population likes: the country is treated as a great power,” says Rudzit.





France and Germany

In a year of presidential elections, the French leader assumed the role of mediator between Russia and NATO. For the expert, Macron saw the fact that his country was in the rotating presidency of the European Union as an opportunity to facilitate the projection of his image of leadership before the Europeans, since this was the first major crisis after the 16 years of the Merkel era. .

Rudzit also points out that Olaf Scholz, the current chancellor of Germany, had his image weakened. “He took over a short time ago, his government was not prepared for such a serious crisis, so he took a long time to act, which made him continue to receive a lot of criticism.”





Ukraine’s future

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that struggles to detach itself from its past related to the Russians, served as a stage for the conflict between Russia and the United States. Haunted by the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and trying to overcome the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula, the country continues to struggle to secure its sovereignty and has strengthened ties with Western nations.

In the midst of the crisis, Ukraine received a lot of military apparatus from European countries and 650 million dollars from the United States. There were even military training for civilians, and teenagers came to dig trenches to help soldiers in places close to the zone held by pro-Russian separatists.





“They will come out of the crisis strengthened mainly in terms of domestic politics. The Ukrainians did not despair, they were willing to die for the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky is also strengthened in the eyes of his population and, in addition, the country received equipment and there was an increase in the military budget”, says the professor.





USA and NATO

The United States refuses to believe recent statements that the Russian army is pulling out of the Ukrainian border, and the president Biden said the risk of Russia invading Ukraine is “very high”.

Speaking at the White House, the Democrat said Russia had not withdrawn any of its troops and had actually moved more troops to the crisis region.

With the stalemate in Eastern Europe, Biden saw a chance to try to improve his popularity. According to one poll by Reuters and Ipsos released earlier this monththe American president has 41% approval, the lowest rate of his term.

For Rudzit, “Biden faced a threat that for the Americans never ceased to exist, as Russia was always perceived as an enemy of the US. After the disastrous exit from Afghanistan, he can say that he acted to prevent the armed conflict from occurring, since for the West the situation was caused by Putin.”

NATO, the heavily US-funded military alliance, also made gains during the crisis, which helped to end discussions about divisions within the group. “Now, Europeans look at Russia as a threat and understand that NATO is necessary,” concludes Rudzit.



