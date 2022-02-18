Putin thanks Bolsonaro for ‘working together’ and regrets Petrópolis tragedy

Russian President highlighted that meeting with Bolsonaro will serve to ‘deepen relations’ between nations

Reproduction / TV Brazil A meeting between the two representatives took place on the morning (Brasília time) of this Wednesday, 16



In a statement made after the meeting with President Jair Bolsonarothe president of Russia, Vladimir Putin thanked the Brazilian president for “working together” and lamented the tragedy in Petrópolis. The statements were made by the Russian leader on the morning (Brasília time) of this Wednesday, 16, after a meeting that, according to Bolsonaro, lasted approximately two hours. In his speech, Putin highlighted that he would like to expand cooperation with the Brazil within the scope of BRICS and that the meeting with Bolsonaro will serve to “deepen” the relationship between the two nations. “We seek more cooperation with Brazil within the scope of the BRICS, an international union that plays an important role in the modern, multipolar world and that plays an important role in the economy. I would like to thank Mr Bolsonaro for the joint work. I am sure that today’s meeting will serve to deepen relations between Brazil and Russia to the advantage of both peoples,” Bolsonaro said.

At the end of his speech, Putin also mentioned the tragedy caused by heavy rains in Petrópolis, which left at least 38 dead on the night of last Tuesday, 15th. those affected by the rains. “I would also like to say that I know that a tragedy happened in Brazil yesterday, with a lot of destruction due to the floods and with fatal victims. I would like to express my condolences to the Brazilian people and wish recovery to the victims”, Putin concluded. Elsewhere in his speech, Putin cited efforts to ensure that the vaccine against Covid-19 Sputnik V was developed and produced in Brazil.