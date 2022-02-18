Putin to oversee Russian nuclear exercises amid Ukraine standoff

+



Vladimir Putin will oversee military exercises (Photo: Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee military exercises by the country’s nuclear forces on Saturday involving the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said, in the latest show of force at a time of acute tension with the West. about Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the exercises are part of a regular training process and denied that they signal an escalation of the impasse. He said Putin’s role was essential and the president was likely to participate in a “situation center”.

The exercises follow a massive series of maneuvers by the Russian military over the past four months, which have included a troop build-up – estimated by the West at 150,000 or more – to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Putin and other high-ranking officials often refer to the fact that Russia, along with the United States, is one of the world’s leading nuclear powers.

The Defense Ministry said the exercises will test the readiness of military command and control, combat teams, warships and strategic missile carriers, as well as the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear weapons.

They will involve Russia’s Aerospace Forces, its Southern Military District, Strategic Missile Forces, Northern Fleet and Black Sea Fleet.