Receivables: INSS retirees will recover payroll discount – 02/17/2022 – Market

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and other workers who had undue discounts on payroll loans will receive their money back through the Central Bank’s Values ​​Receivable System.

The return, according to the monetary authority, will apply to cases of “resources discounted from the payroll of customers of payroll-deductible credit operations in a given institution, even after the portability of the credit to another institution”.

The amounts will be released in the second phase of the redemption of the money forgotten in the banks, whose consultation will begin in the month of May. From May 2, retirees, pensioners, servers and workers who had payroll loans at some point or noticed an undue discount on the loan will be able to check if they will receive. There are R$ 4 billion to be returned in the second phase.

The query to find out if you will have the money is made on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. For now, the query shows values ​​to receive only from the first step of releases. The taxpayer’s CPF number and date of birth must be provided. Heirs of retirees or workers entitled to the values ​​will also receive the money.

The monetary authority estimates that there are about BRL 8 billion of forgotten resources and, in a first phase of withdrawals, it foresees the return of BRL 3.9 billion to 27.9 million CPFs and CNPJs.

When accessing the site to check if there is something to redeem in the first step, the system will inform the scheduled date so that the taxpayer can request the deposit of the amount in his account. You must write down the exact day for this order and the time, which will be for periods between 4:00 and 14:00 or 14:00 and 24:00.

To receive the money, you must have a silver or gold level gov.br account. Anyone who accesses Meu INSS through the website or application can try to change the seal of the account there. However, the systems to level up and get a higher seal have shown instability.

How to consult and have access to money

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br Inform CPF or CNPJ In the case of individuals, inform the date of birth; for businesses, enter the opening date If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting on March 7 Note the date and time provided On the scheduled day, return to the website and use your gov.br login to access the system, consult and request the redemption If you miss the date, come back on the day informed for the recap at your first appointment, from 4 am to 12 pm This new date will be a repechage Saturday; if you can’t redeem, there will be another chance, on March 28

First phase of payments will start in March

The first phase of payments for forgotten amounts in banks will begin on March 7th. The release will be made according to the Central Bank calendar.

In this first batch of payments, the amounts returned are from current or savings accounts that were closed with the balance still available; unduly charged fees and installments whose return was already provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC; quotas and surpluses of those who participated in credit unions; and money from closed consortia.

In the case of credit for cooperatives, an example of who can receive it is the former member who leaves the cooperative before the distribution of the annual positive result or who does not seek reimbursement of paid-in capital after leaving the cooperative. In consortia, the money will go to the consortium member of a closed group that did not use the respective credits.

Consultation on the values ​​of the second phase starts in May

The second phase of releasing the values ​​will have money forgotten for other reasons, according to the Central Bank. Among them are fees, installments or obligations in credit operations whose return was not provided for in a term signed with the BC and prepaid or postpaid payment accounts closed with available balance.

There will also be payments in cases of accounts held at brokerages and securities dealers to register clients’ financial assets. In many cases, there are duplicate fee charges, which will also be refunded.

Complaints against payroll increased in the pandemic

Data from Procon-SP (Foundation for Consumer Protection and Defense) show that complaints against payroll-deductible credit rose sharply in 2020 and 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, there were 8,355 complaints against 6,502 in 2020, an increase of 28.5%.

Between the years 2020 and 2019, the increase was much higher, 159%. In the year 2019, before the beginning of the pandemic, Procon-SP had registered 2,505 complaints about payroll. In 2020, the total jumped to 6,502. The agency’s data also show that, in this month of January, 432 complaints have already been registered.

Among the main problems reported by citizens was the lack of authorization for the loan, especially in the case of INSS retirees. The complaints involved people who did not request the services and, even so, the money had been deposited in the account, and the installments, deducted from the social security benefit.

The INSS consigned credit is a type of loan controlled by the CNPS (National Social Security Council) in which the installments are deducted directly from the INSS benefit. The assignable margin ensures that the loan does not compromise most of the retiree’s income.

Currently, it is possible to commit up to 35% of the monthly social security income to credit: 30% for the personal loan and 5% for the credit card. Interest rates are 2.14% per month for the loan and 3.06% per month for the credit card.

CALENDAR TO WITHDRAW FORGOTTEN VALUES IN BANKS

On these dates, those who have money to receive will know how much they can withdraw and request the transfer of the amounts from the first stage