Relatives and friends search for missing people and line up at the door of the IML in Petrópolis (RJ) | National Journal

“We think it’s buried there. We gave information to the firefighter, to see if he was looking for it there. They said they’re looking for a needle in a haystack”, he says.

The sniffer dog was looking for survivors in front of people who were hoping for good news. About 500 men from the Fire Department work in the city. All the while, the search for the missing takes place in various parts of the city. In addition to the firefighters, relatives and friends join in this effort.

This Thursday (17), in the Quitandinha neighborhood, in the midst of a gigantic landslide, it was like this: residents found another victim who had been out of the house for two days. The mountain of mud and rocks blazed up the hill. Matheus was only able to find his father’s buried body because he had the help of friends.

“There is no team there to give the strength to take the guy out. His son is there, look. He’s desperate there and he doesn’t have any staff there,” criticized bricklayer Breno Hampton.

At the top of Morro da Oficina, there are indications that at least five people from the same family are buried. Those who are helping with the searches are residents, family members, rescuers who came as volunteers and even volunteers from other regions of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“Everyone here is a volunteer firefighter, volunteer rescuer and resident. There are people, but there are people in need of coordination”, said one of them.

The Public Ministry has released names and photos of missing people to help with the search. The Civil Police also maintains a list and tries to bring the numbers closer to reality.

“We found that there were a number of missing persons whose registration had not been made. Because the families were in shelters, in municipal schools. So, we started to work in the opposite direction. We started to go towards the municipal schools where the families are sheltered for the registration of disappearances”, says delegate Ellen Souto.

At the Legal Medical Institute of Petrópolis, Adalton has been waiting 24 hours to say goodbye to his family. “I lost my wife, my 7-year-old daughter and my 21-year-old son. They are here, they are there”, he was moved.

For the second day, relatives lined up at the door to await release. The state government said it had set up a task force to handle the identification and necropsy of the bodies.

In Petrópolis Municipal Cemetery, more marks of the landslide; 17 bodies were buried this Thursday. The tombstones are identified only with numbers, but the relatives do not forget each of the names.

Like Débora Listenberg Rodrigues, 22, Gustavo, 5, and Heloíse, 2. Mother and children were together at home when they were buried.