Religious who supported Bolsonaro in 2018 now indicate removal

BRASÍLIA – Pastors who supported the election of President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 began to review their positions and prepare the ground for talks with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the October dispute. Recent movements by evangelical leaders show signs that Bolsonaro will not have the same massive engagement of this segment to get reelected.

The tendency of prominent figures in Pentecostal and Neo-Pentecostal churches is to adopt a more reserved position, different from the wide-open campaign of four years ago. Leaders of these institutions maintain dialogue with the Planalto, taking demands for tax exemptions, debt forgiveness and greater space in the government, but they are willing to negotiate with whoever is elected in October. Just yesterday, Congress enacted the constitutional amendment that extends the exemption from paying the IPTU to rented religious temples (more information on this page).

The pastor Jose Wellington Bezerra da Costa, leader of the Assembly of God of Belém, the most traditional of that denomination, said he had sympathy for Bolsonaro, but indicated that he will not ask for votes for him this year. Furthermore, he said he is open to a dialogue with the winner, even if it is Lula. The pastor was once close to PT governments, but supported Bolsonaro in 2018.

Lula’s rapprochement with the segment has been promoted on several fronts and has the help of pastor Paulo Marcelo – which is part of the branch led by Jose Wellington – and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin, name quoted for vice on the ticket.

THE Assembly of God it has 12 million faithful in Brazil, according to the IBGE, divided between different wings that have been separating over the last few years. “We never had a personal problem. President Lula is a person from the Northeast like me, and I am not interested in badmouthing him or any of them. Politics is very changeable, very dynamic. Today you understand one thing and tomorrow you can understand another. We are walking and asking God to give the best for Brazil”, stated José Wellington.

as showed the Estadão/Broadcast, the pastor admitted that the Assembly of God brokers amendments for three of his sons, who are parliamentarians. The declaration caused unease among evangelical leaders, but showed the priority of churches in 2022, which is to increase the bench in Congress. The Evangelical Front wants to have at least 30% of seats in the House and Senate. “For my deputies, I do this (I ask for a vote). For president, no need. They have tremendous media and money. There is no need for the church to get involved at this point,” said José Wellington.

In December, an Ipec poll showed a tie between Bolsonaro and Lula in terms of voting intentions among evangelicals: the PT with 34% and the current president, with 33%.

Wear

Bolsonaro’s performance in the covid-19 pandemic caused a loss of support in different segments. “There is already a migration. Bolsonaro makes political use of the idea of ​​a traditional family, but that has worn off because you don’t have actions that are different from previous governments,” said the Reverend. Valdinei Ferreiragives First Independent Presbyterian Church of São Paulo.

A frequent visitor to the Planalto, the missionary RR Soares, from the International Church of the Grace of God, also has children in politics. One of them is Deputy David Soares (DEM-SP), author of a project that forgives church debts. The missionary is one of the pioneers among televangelist pastors. The church has daily programs on open TV, its own channel and more than 3,000 temples. “It’s been a while since I spoke to him (Bolsonaro). The country is in this pandemic crisis, things closed, the people became unemployed”, said Soares.

Former Bolsonarista, the pastor Carlito Paesgives City Church, from São José dos Campos (SP), is now drawing criticism of the government and the PT and approaching the presidential candidate of Podemos, Sérgio Moro. “When politics becomes religion, conscious criticism disappears and gives way to alienation,” wrote Paes.