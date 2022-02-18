Reporter sees Botafogo ‘a step ahead’ of Corinthians in the fight for Luís Castro; Kia Joorabchian brokers

Responsible for coordinating SporTV’s “Central do Mercado”, reporter André Hernan believes that the Botafogo be “one step ahead” of Corinthians in the fight to hire Portuguese coach Luís Castro, from Al-Duhail.

During participation in SporTV News, the journalist added that Kia Joorabchian, a former executive of the MSI fund, which was a partner of Corinthians in the 2000s, is the intermediary between Portuguese and Brazilian football. But the São Paulo club had other Lusitanian coaches on offer.

– Luís Castro is one of the coaches that Corinthians is considering, but at the moment Botafogo is one step ahead. I don’t even know if Corinthians understands that it’s in a dispute with Botafogo – said Hernan this Friday morning, adding:

– Who does the intermediation of Luís Castro with Brazil is Kia Joorabchian, who has a very strong connection with Corinthians, but several Portuguese coaches are being offered to Duílio Monteiro Alves (president of the São Paulo club).

According to “UOL”, Corinthians formalized a proposal this Thursday for Luís Castro, while Botafogo has been talking to the Portuguese coach since last week. Glorioso’s trading is handled directly by American investor John Textor.