Representative of Bulgaria gestures as Nazi salute at European Parliament session | World

A Bulgarian representative made a gesture intended as a Nazi salute at the end of his speech at a session of the European Parliament on Thursday (17). See the VIDEO above.

Angel Dzhambazki, a nationalist MEP, called the incident a “small misunderstanding” and denied the Nazi intention of the gesture.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said “it is unacceptable” for a fascist salute to occur in parliament “or anywhere”.

“This gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be kept there,” Metsola wrote on his Twitter account.

She stated that she is evaluating sanctions and that she has started an internal procedure against Dzhambazki, in an interview with the specialized portal Politico.

Parliament’s TV video shows Dzhambazki gesturing as he leaves the plenary.

Shortly before, he questioned a recent court decision that decided to cut European funds to countries that disrespect the rule of law.

Dzhambazki said the decision “has nothing to do with the law and the rule of law”, but rather “hatred of nation states”. He said the European Union is trying to “shame” Hungary and Poland.

Just before the gesture, he told lawmakers: “Long live Orbán, Fidesz, Kaczyński, Bulgaria, and our nation-state.”

The speech refers to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, his party, Fidesz and Jarosław Kaczyński, the “de facto” boss of Poland.