Rescuers rescue 22 crew from a burning ship in the Portuguese archipelago of Azores; watch video | World

Members of the Portuguese Air Force this Wednesday (16) rescued 22 crew members of a Panamanian-flagged merchant ship, which had warned of a fire in the cargo hold. The vessel was on the high seas, however, under the jurisdiction of teams from the Azores archipelago.

“The 22 rescued crew members were taken to a hotel on the island of Faial,” a spokesman for the Portuguese Navy told AFP, noting that there were no injuries.

The freighter ‘Felicity Ace’, carrying cars, was about 170 km southwest of Faial (Azores) when the fire alarm sounded. The fire was concentrated in the cargo hold.

1 of 1 Ship on fire in the sea of ​​the Azores archipelago, Portugal — Photo: Disclosure / Portuguese Navy Ship on fire in the sea of ​​the Azores archipelago, Portugal — Photo: Disclosure / Portuguese Navy

At first, the crew left the vessel on fire and were taken aboard the tanker “Resilient Warrior”, which diverted its course to help with rescue operations.

Subsequently, the 22 crew members were evacuated from the region in a military helicopter, the Portuguese Air Force reported.

“So far, no focus of contamination has been found because of the fire,” said the Portuguese Navy.