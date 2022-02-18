Residents of Petrópolis rummage through garbage accumulated in the streets in search of food | Mountain Region

Residents of neighborhoods affected by the rains in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, rummaged through the garbage accumulated in the streets of downtown the city to find food. The g1 interviewed three young people who rummaged through bags who, on Thursday (17), were dragged to the street by the force of the water.
The young women who spoke to the reporting team asked that their names not be published. One of their complaints is that the authorities did not reach the Caxambu neighborhood, affected by the storm that partially destroyed the city.
“We came here because we don’t have money, I don’t have work. So I’m trying to recover what’s here in the trash. I live in Caxambu and it is abandoned. There is no access by car, there is no bus, nothing passes. Nobody goes there. There are bodies still buried there, not even firefighters go there”, said a 21-year-old girl, accompanied by her friends.
“The situation is very bad, there is no one to help us there [bairro] caxambu. We came here to try to retrieve some things to take there. We are abandoned. Residents who had to take out the buried bodies, not even firefighters are going there,” added another 20-year-old woman.
Groceries are collected from the trash by residents of Petrópolis — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1 Rio
Among the products recovered, the girls found bagels, chocolates, stuffed biscuits and bread bags. The group roamed the streets to find groceries in the region.
“Call for [nome preservado] and says we found cookies here. You have to pick it up and leave because it’s going to rain again,” one of the young women told her friend.
Rain dragged products from stores in the Center of Petrópolis — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1 Rio