resources in Natal and advertising surpass works on slopes

The city government of Petrópolis, a city in the mountainous region of Rio, which has been punished by rains that have already caused more than 100 deaths, set aside more resources last year to spend on Christmas lights and advertising than on retaining slopes.

Survey made by UOL on the Municipality’s Transparency Portal shows that R$ 2.107 million were committed — that is, reserved for payment, but not necessarily invested — in 2021 in works to prevent the fall of barriers. Added together, resources for advertising (R$ 4.426 million) and end-of-year lighting (R$ 1.105 million) were, in turn, R$ 5.531 million, more than double.

The portal informs the amount reserved, but not what was actually spent. The Petrópolis city government did not comment on the investments until the end of the report.

To give you an idea, the amount destined for “scenic, ornamental and decorative lighting for the Imperial Christmas 2021” exceeds the resources for containment works in the 1st District – the most affected by the rains – directly related to the mapping carried out by the Municipal Reduction Plan of Risks. Only R$ 940.4 thousand were reserved for these services.

As the UOL report showed, the plan has been in place since 2017 and provides in-depth detailing of houses in high or very high risk areas.

In the 1st District alone, 15,240 homes at risk were identified at the time. Specifically in the Morro da Oficina region, there were 729 houses in danger, 249 of which were at the highest risk level.

Graph shows even lower value

In a consolidated chart, published by the city hall on the Portal da Transparência, the total amount declared as invested in slope containment works in 2021 would be even lower, at only R$ 387.6 thousand.

THE UOL however, it downloaded the entire database of resources reserved for payment by the municipality last year and reached a value of R$ 2.107 million, related to contracts with eight companies.

While there was a low investment in a basic action to prevent the effects of rain, the city hall reserved a much larger amount of resources, for example, for the paving of streets: R$ 39.3 million for two companies.

One of these commitments for asphalt, worth R$ 19.6 million, was the result of a contract signed directly by the mayor’s office at the time, Hingo Hammes (DEM), with the company Erwil Construções.

change of mayor

Petrópolis has been going through a period of political instability since the 2020 elections. The winning candidate, Rubens Bomtempo (PSB), was unable to take office in January 2021 due to pending issues in the Electoral Court, resulting from a conviction for administrative impropriety.

Until December, who was in charge of the municipality was the president of the City Council, Hingo Hammes.

Bomtempo took office last December after a decision by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to annul the process that prevented him from being mayor for the fourth time.

After the tragedy, public entities have been waving the sending of emergency funds to Petrópolis. This Thursday (17), the Ministry of Regional Development published two ordinances releasing R$ 2.3 million to the city.

The amounts will be used for the purchase of hygiene material, basic baskets and bedroom items, and for urban cleaning and channel clearing.

On the other hand, Alerj (Rio Legislative Assembly) approved this Wednesday the release of R$ 30 million from the Legislative budget to help the city in the Serrana Region.

A report by Folha de São Paulo showed that the state government, under Cláudio Castro (PL) last year, spent only 47% of the amount initially planned in the budget on the disaster response prevention program.

BRL 192.8 million were reserved, against a total of BRL 407.8 million in the initial budget.

Castro defended himself at a press conference on Wednesday, claiming there is a historic deficit in disaster prevention in the state and that “20, 30, 40 years cannot be resolved in a year.”