Return of 1% per month is already a reality for those who invest in these 29 real estate funds (FIIs). What to expect from now on?

The Brazilian investor works with a kind of magic number that is used as a profitability target in any scenario: 1% per month.

If you are part of this group, you must already know that there are several applications available to bring you closer to your goal every day. Among them are the real estate investment funds (FIIs).

That’s because the dividend distribution policy of the FIIs foresees that the money will drip every month into the shareholders’ account. And some FIIs have shown percentage returns above 1% per month, a level for rentiers to fail. Not to mention the fact that dividends are free from the Income Tax Lion’s bite.

According to data from Clube FII, a portal that gathers information on this asset class, 29 funds registered a dividend yield – indicator that measures the yield of an asset based on the ratio between the payment of dividends and the value of the shares – higher than 12% in the last 12 months. The complete list is at the end of this article.

the domain of paper

With a few exceptions, real estate receivable funds, popularly known as paper FIIs, dominated the ratio of funds that delivered 1% per month or more. And, for those who have followed the market in recent months, this fact is no surprise.

While a large part of the variable income assets – including the brick funds, whose assets are in real assets – suffered from the advance of inflation and the consecutive rises of the basic interest rate (Selic), the quotas of real estate receivables surfed the scenario and , together with the hybrids, were the only ones to end the year with appreciation.

This is because they invest in fixed-income securities and credit related to the real estate market, and profitability is normally linked to indexes that benefit both from high inflation and from the tightening of interest rates to contain it, such as the National Consumer Price Index. (IPCA) and the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

Does the future on paper belong?

But, as one of the most well-known maxims in the market says, past performance – more specifically the dividends distributed in the last twelve months – does not guarantee future returns. And how is the situation for those who want to continue walking towards the dream of living on income?

The good news is that, as this year the scenario remains similar, paper FIIs still have everything to continue paying good income.

“I find it very difficult for paper funds to repeat what 2021 was like, not least because we expect inflation to cool down throughout 2022. But I believe that this is still a year of healthy dividend distributions”, says Luis Stacchini, partner and co-CIO of Real Estate at investment house Navi.

Stacchini recalls that, even with lower inflation, creditors of Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) will still reap the rewards of debt balances inflated by corrections from the previous year, which ended with an accumulated IPCA of 10.06%.

Keeping interest rates high can also boost yields, according to André Freitas, founding partner, CEO and CIO of Hedge Investments.

The Selic rate rose from its historic low of 2% per year in 2020 to 10.75% per year, the highest level since April 2017. And it should continue to rise this year, albeit at a slower pace, in the next meetings of the Central Bank.

“We will have high interest rates, so real estate funds indexed by the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) will yield a lot. Those indexed to inflation rates will also benefit from the still high inflation. Therefore, paper funds will really be very competitive”, points out Freitas.

With the dominant track record and positive outlook, is the answer for the investor who wants to receive fat dividends to put all their money in real estate receivables? Not according to experts.

João Abdouni, an analyst at Inversa, explains that concentrating the portfolio on a specific type of real estate fund makes the risks also concentrate. “These high-dividend funds also have a higher default risk. What if, suddenly, these debtors stop paying interest and debt amortization?”, he ponders.

Therefore, it is important to diversify the portion reserved for real estate funds in the portfolio among the different available segments.

Freitas and Stacchini indicate that the malls may be a good choice for that. “We currently invest in 18 malls. More than half are already close to the levels of 2019, that is, they have practically recovered the effects of the pandemic and should return to pay relatively good dividends”, reveals the CIO of Hedge.

Abdouni, from Inversa, prefers the logistics segment. “I really like the CSHG Logistics (HGLG11), for example, a fund with a dividend rate of around 8% per year”. Here are other bets from the FII specialists for this year.

Contradictory but safe

But, even for those who do not give up filling their portfolio of FIIs with paper, it is possible to circumvent the risk of default with the strategy recommended by the CEO of Hedge: prioritizing funds high grade instead of high yield.

The exchange may seem contradictory to those looking for dividends, after all, funds in the second category focus precisely on income. But the search for higher returns also increases the risk of default.

On the other hand, FIIs of the type high grade they focus on securities from issuers with better credit ratings and, consequently, less chances of defaulting on payments.

“Sometimes, by a percentage point or two, it’s better to be sure of a more conservative portfolio. At the interest rate level we are at today, it is not worth taking the risk of default”, says Freitas.

threatened dividends

Finally, it is not possible to talk about dividends from real estate funds without mentioning the controversial decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

For those who don’t know what it is, the CVM determined, at the end of January, that the Maxi Income (MXRF11) — one of the largest FIIs in the industry — must pay dividends to shareholders based on the book result, not on a cash basis.

In practice, the change in understanding can affect precisely the predictability of the payment of income free of IR – what exceeds the accounting result should be considered amortization, a form of distribution subject to taxation – and it did not go down well with managers, influencers and investors.

Freitas, is one of them: “The CVM’s decision is messy, confusing, unexpected, surprising and, above all, poorly thought out”.

Hedge’s CEO explains that, by changing a rule present in the law that created the FIIs and that had been pacified by the market since 2011, the decision generates regulatory uncertainty for the asset class.

“When a better explanation was established about what were the results carried over on a cash basis, our industry had 35,000 shareholders. Today she has about 1.6 million. These people bought shares in the last 10 years based on their understanding of what the real estate investment fund’s dividend distribution policy was. So we sell them something that isn’t true? How am I going to explain myself to my investors?” André Freitas, Hedge

With the mobilization of the sector, the capital market sheriff showed signs that he could go back on the subject and temporarily suspended the decision.

Freitas does not insist on giving up, but argues that, for a change of this magnitude, it is necessary to recognize the past and establish a transition period and the beginning of the new guidelines. “You don’t change an understanding like that in a stroke of the pen”, he reinforces.

FIIs that earned 1% per month in the last year

Here is the complete list of real estate funds that registered returns with dividends above 12% in the last 12 months:

Background Segment Dividend yield (12 months) SP Downton (SPTW11) corporate slabs 30.79% Urca Prima Renda (URPR11) Real estate receivables 19.47% XP Corporate Macaé (XPCM11) corporate slabs 17.33% Powdered Receivables Habitat (HABT11) Real estate receivables 17.03% Versailles Real Estate Receivables (VSLH11) Real estate receivables 16.89% EC Hectare (HCTR11) Real estate receivables 16.83% Devant Real Estate Receivables (DEVA11) Real estate receivables 15.59% Kinea High Yield CRI (KNHY11) Real estate receivables 14.44% Kinea Price Index (KNIP11) Real estate receivables 14.41% Value CRI Price Index (VGIP11) Real estate receivables 14.13% Kinea Securities (KNSC11) Real estate receivables 13.87% Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) Logistics 13.84% Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) Real estate receivables 13.65% Barigui Income (BARI11) Real estate receivables 13.62% REC Real Estate Receivables (RECR11) Real estate receivables 13.54% Baneste Real Estate Receivables (BCRI11) Real estate receivables 13.44% Iridium Real Estate Receivables (IRDM11) Real estate receivables 13.19% BB Progressive II (BBPO11) Bank agencies 12.83% HSI Financial Assets (HSAF11) Real estate receivables 12.83% Flagship Securities II (CPTS) Real estate receivables 12.78% VBI CRI (CVBI11) Real estate receivables 12.54% Plural Real Estate Receivables (PLCR11) Real estate receivables 12.49% Vectis Real Interest (VCJR11) Real estate receivables 12.46% Real Estate Credit Pole (PORD11) Real estate receivables 12.43% Merit Real Estate Development (MFII11) Residential Development 12.35% Veritá Factor (VRTA11) Real estate receivables 12.30% Real Asset TG (TGAR11) Hybrid 12.25% Vinci Offices (VINO11) corporate slabs 12.21% NCH ​​EQI High Yield Real Estate Receivables (EQIN11) Real estate receivables 12.21%

