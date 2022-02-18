Rio Preto region has 6 brands among the 50 largest franchises in Brazil

With a significant share of the service sector, the franchise segment maintains the growth trend in Rio Preto, a city considered the hub of this economic activity. More than growing in the number of chains and units installed in the city, the Rio Preto region is once again present in the ranking that measures the 50 largest brands in Brazilian franchising.

A survey by the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF) that has just been released shows that last year there was a 10% increase in the number of franchise units installed in Rio Preto. The total went from 913 in 2020 to 1,004 last year. At the same time, the number of networks increased by 9%, from 360 to 393 from one year to the next. The study considers the brands associated and ex-associated with ABF, not the market as a whole.

For Silvana Buzzi, executive director of ABF, the performance of the franchises in Rio Preto is in line with the national performance, showing a recovery in relation to the most acute period of the pandemic. “This performance was leveraged, mainly, by the advance of vaccination, the significant reduction of restrictions on social life, the greater opening of commerce and the behavior of the consumer, who gradually begins to resume their habits, especially in services.”

Of this universe, the largest share is from the services and other businesses sector, with a 30% presence in Rio Preto, maintaining a trend verified in the general economy of the city. The segment went from 242 units to 301, a growth of 24.4%, the highlight in the period.

Then comes the food sector, with a share of 24.1% and 242 units. There was an increase of 0.4%, since in 2020 there were 241 units. The third position is occupied by the health, beauty and wellness sector, which participates with 12% and 120 units. The growth was 8.1%, since in 2020 the city had 111 units.

Of the 11 sectors that make up the franchising universe, only two had a negative performance in the annual passage: educational services and cleaning and conservation. The first registered a reduction of 9.1%, from 66 to 60 units. The second had a greater loss, 20.8%, from 24 to 19 units.

For those who want to invest in the sector, Silvana’s first tip is to understand it, because in addition to benefits, it has obligations. “The second step is to know in depth the segment in which you want to operate, the target audience and the geographic area of ​​operation. Third is to study the information provided by the network, especially the Franchise Offer Circular (COF)”.

Among the biggest

ABF also released the list of the 50 largest chains in the country in terms of number of units. O Boticário remains firmly in 1st place, with 3,652 units in 2021 compared to 3,620 in the previous year, a variation of 0.9%.

From the Rio Preto region, it is possible to point out the presence of at least six brands (see the art). The best placed is Seguralta, which remained in 9th place, going from 1,325 units to 1,682, an increase of 26.9% in the period.

Then comes Odonto Company, which went from 17th to 12th place, with a variation of 63.6%, as it went from 997 units to 1,631. The Chiquinho Sorvetes chain appears next, with a growth of 17.5% in the number of units (from 566 to 665), but losing five positions in the ranking, falling from 27th to 32nd place.

For the first time, the Splash pool network, which belongs to the Igui group, based in Cedral, appears in the ranking of the 50 largest companies in the sector. The brand was in 41st place, against the 147th position in 2020. The growth was very expressive, from 364.2%, going from 109 units in 2020 to 506 last year.

Businessman Reinaldo Zanon, CEO of the Zanon Holding Franchise group, celebrates the result in the ranking and says that it is the result of decades of work, the group’s maturity, investments in marketing and a lot of planning. “Our segment grew a lot in the pandemic, in number of units and revenue, with an increase of almost 40% compared to the previous year”, he says.

That’s because, according to him, people saw the need to invest in life insurance (one of the products) and also, with the loss of jobs, took advantage of the termination to invest in a franchise of the brand, whose value starts from R$ 30 thousand to R$ 40 thousand.

The Zanon group is made up of ten franchisors and brings together more than 3,000 franchise units in the financial, aesthetic, cellular, solar energy areas, among others. “The franchise sector is a viable model and has a lot of room for growth. In Brazil, it represents only 20% of what the North American market is,” he said. (LM)

security level

The founder and president of OdontoCompany, Paulo Zahr, says that the franchising sector has been growing a lot due to the level of security it transfers to those who invest and the exponential growth it provides to brands. “The city of Rio Preto, which commercially supplies more than 200 municipalities, is an attractive center for services and leisure, and is following the trend of large commercial centers in Brazil and the world”, says the executive.

Regarding Splash’s unprecedented presence in the ABF ranking, Filipe Sisson, CEO of Igui, emphasizes that the network follows trends in the swimming pool market in Brazil and puts sustainable growth strategies into practice.