Rivaldo pronounces on the Supercup and favorite ‘dedura’ I Bolavip Brasil

Former player and five-time World Champion, Rivaldo, used his column to comment on the Supercopa do Brasil.

Next Sunday (20), Athletic and Flamengo will face each other in the final of the Supercopa do Brasil. The match is played by the champion of the Brazilian Championship and the champion of the Copa do Brasil. Because Galo won both tournaments last season, the other spot for the final was given to Fla, runner-up in the national league.

The game will be held at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT), at 4 pm. The decision is already surrounded by controversies and situations that put the two clubs face to face off the field. Leaders from both sides exchanged some hints before the duel, complaining about the opponent’s posture.

Rivaldo analyzed the two teams and revealed which club would be favorite for this duel. He pondered that he believes in a balanced confrontation, but cites that he sees a team as a slight favorite for this decision.

“After having won the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, it is justified to attribute some favoritism to Galo in this confrontation. Of course, both teams have changed coaches for the new season and some things have certainly changed in the way the teams play, so I look forward to a very competitive match between two of the strongest Brazilian clubs today.”said Rivaldo.