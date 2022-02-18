Rumo (RAIL3) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 384 million, with crop failure; shares fall 5%

Rumo (RAIL3) reported a net loss of R$384 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), reversing a profit of R$3 million in the same period of 2020. In 2021, Rumo profited R$156 million, a figure of 48.9 % lower than that recorded in the immediately previous year.

At the opening of the business after the balance sheet, the company’s shares registered a fall of 5.10%, quoted at R$ 15.80, leading the falls on the stock market.

For Credit Suise, the weak results occurred despite strong volumes in the quarter and can be attributed to substantially lower rates and margins, also impacted by higher fuel costs.

According to Rumo, the volume transported in 2021 reached 64.0 billion RTK, 2.5% above the previous year. The company explains that the result is a consequence of the corn crop failure, which occurred in the second half, which was mitigated by a commercial strategy that brought gains in market share.

“The corn crop failure impacted the volume of exports in all states in the second half of the year,” said the company in the earnings report.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by 44.6% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$ 419 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 27.7% in the 4th quarter of 2021, down 17.8 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

According to Rumo, the performance of Ebitda was pressured by the lower tariff in the quarter, given the increase in variable costs, mainly with fuel, and the pressure of inflation on fixed costs.

For Credit, the loss in Ebitda is also largely explained by the sudden increase of R$49 million in the “others” line within “other expenses”, which the bank believes to be non-recurring.

After the results, Credir maintained an evaluation outperform for Rumo shares, and a target price of R$ 26.00, compared to the price on Tuesday (15) of R$ 16.68.

More data from Rumo’s balance sheet (RAIL3)

Net revenue totaled R$ 1.512 billion in 4Q21, a 9% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

Gross profit dropped 65.9% in 4Q21, reaching the amount of R$141 million.

The company’s gross margin was 9.3% between October and December 2021, down 15.6 percentage points.

The company’s net debt ended 2021 at R$9.4 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 2.8 times, an increase of 0.4 times compared to 3Q21.

Capex in 2021 was R$3.453 billion, in line with the investment plan.

