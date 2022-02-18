Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching Minsk agreements – News









Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin accused Ukraine on Thursday (17), before the UN Security Councilof breaching the 2014 Minsk agreements, the same accusation made by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations.

“Do not be deceived” by these “superfluous speculations,” Vershinin said of statements by senior officials of Western powers warning Russia against a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Most of the Russian deputy minister’s speech was devoted to the Minsk accords, aimed at pacifying the conflict in eastern Ukraine between the country’s government and pro-Russian separatists, in which, according to Vershinin, Russia has no role. .











“There is no other solution but to comply with the document” of these agreements, said the Russian diplomat, regretting that the Ukrainian authorities did not even open a dialogue with the separatists as the agreement provided.

In a very measured tone, Vershinin spoke of “atrocities” committed in eastern Ukraine, but without using the terms of war crimes or genocide, as Moscow recently denounced.

In turn, at the end of the Security Council session, dedicated to analyzing compliance with the Minsk agreements, the Ukrainian representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, also accused Russia of failing to comply with the agreements.

“Russia stepped on the agreements soon after signing them,” he said as he held the document in his hands.

“Russia’s recognition of the independence of Donbas”, the eastern region of Ukraine, as recommended by a bill currently before the Russian Parliament, “would represent its departure from the Minsk accords”, warned Kyslytsya. The official lamented that Moscow continues to reject holding a meeting with the Ukrainian president to reduce tension.

Ukraine “demands proof” of Russian military withdrawal from areas close to its borders and denounced “spurious accusations” by Russia of a “genocide” in the east of the country. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other for years of failing to comply with the Minsk accords, sponsored by France and Germany, which are at a standstill.











In a joint statement at the end of the council session, France, Germany, Ireland, Estonia, Albania, Norway and the European Union called for “full compliance” with the Minsk accords, “starting with unconditional respect for the ceasefire”.

These countries reiterated that in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Russia will suffer “enormous consequences”.

The annual meeting of the Security Council, under the Russian presidency, had been planned for a long time. The United States and the United Kingdom decided at the last moment to raise the meeting to a high level, due to the crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine.









