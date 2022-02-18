Russia announces new military withdrawals; Putin will see nuclear weapons launch exercises | World

Russia announced on Friday (18) that it has started the withdrawal of more tanks from the Ukrainian border region and bombers from the Crimean peninsula, which was Ukrainian territory until 2014 but was annexed by the Russians in 2014.

“Another military train with soldiers and material belonging to army tank units from the western military district has returned to its permanent bases” in the Nizhny Novgorod region, more than 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. .

Also see this text:

Putin will see nuclear exercises

Separatists and Ukrainian government exchange accusations

German minister criticizes Russia

These forces return to their bases after completing a planned training exercise.

A spokesman for the Russian fleet, quoted by the Interfax agency, announced that 10 Su-24 bombers stationed in Crimea had left the peninsula and headed for bases in Russia, as part of a military exercise.

Gunfire and explosions in areas of Ukraine occupied by pro-Russian separatists have once again raised tensions.

The US government claims that Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion of the country.

The Russian government denies any such plans and, since Tuesday, has announced a series of withdrawals of its troops, with images of trains loaded with military material to prove it, which has not been enough to convince the West.

US says the moment for Bolsonaro to ‘stand in solidarity’ with Russia ‘couldn’t be worse’

Joe Biden Says Ukraine Invasion Threat Is Too High and Russia Could Use a Mock Attack to Justify Operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee his country’s military exercises involving the military linked to nuclear forces on Saturday, according to Interfax news agency.

“On February 19, under the direction of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a planned exercise of the strategic deterrent forces will be organized,” the Defense Ministry reported, quoted by Russian news agencies.

According to Moscow, as part of these exercises, “ballistic missiles and cruise missiles will be fired.” The training will also involve soldiers from Russia’s Southern Military District, Aerospace Forces, Strategic Forces, and Northern and Black Sea fleets.

The purpose of these maneuvers is, according to the ministry, “to test the level of preparedness” of the forces involved and the “reliability of nuclear and non-nuclear strategic weapons”.

In its broadest definition, Russian “strategic” forces serve to respond to threats, including in the event of nuclear war. They are equipped with intercontinental-range missiles, long-range strategic bombers, submarines, surface ships and naval aviation with long-range conventional missiles.

Separatists and Ukrainian government exchange accusations

The Ukrainian army and separatist rebels exchanged accusations on Friday (18) over new bomb attacks in the east of the country. The region has been in conflict since 2014, but these bombings violate a ceasefire agreement.

2 of 2 Feb 17, 2022 image of a kindergarten in Ukraine that was hit by a bomb; government accuses the rebels — Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters Feb 17, 2022 image of a kindergarten in Ukraine that was hit by a bomb; government accuses the rebels — Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The attacks come at a time of tension over a possible Russian invasion of the country. The separatist rebels are pro-Russian and are suspected to be financed by the Russian government as well.

Ukrainian authorities cited 20 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists. At the same time, pro-Moscow insurgents reported 27 shots fired by the Ukrainian army in recent hours.

On Thursday the two parties had already exchanged accusations of attacks. The Ukrainian government said the rebels reached a day care center but that there were no injuries or deaths.

The Russian government said that the situation in the Donbass region, where there is a separatist dispute in Ukraine, is very alarming and potentially very dangerous.

German minister criticizes Russia

On Friday, just before the start of an annual security conference in the city of Munich, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russia is endangering the principles of peace in Europe with “Cold War demands”. “.

“With an unprecedented deployment of troops to the Ukrainian border and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging the fundamental principles of the European peace order,” Baerbock said in a statement, in which he called on Moscow to “take serious steps towards de-escalation.” “.

Officials and diplomats from around the world will gather in the southern German city from this Friday for a three-day meeting on defense and security issues.

Among the participants are US Vice President and Secretary of State Kamala Harris and Antony Blinken, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia did not accept the invitation. “It is a pity that Russia does not seize the opportunity,” Baerbock said.

“We will use Munich to send a message of unity: we are willing to have serious dialogue about everyone’s security, but we also need serious steps towards Russia’s de-escalation: statements about willingness to talk must be backed by real offers to talk, declarations of troop withdrawals must be supported by troop withdrawals that can be verified,” Baerbock said.