Russia vs Ukraine: What Satellite Images Reveal About Russian Army Movement on Border | World

Images taken in mid-February show that Ukraine remains surrounded with artillery equipment and troop concentrations on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Russian troop activity

In particular, Ukrainians are concerned about the presence of a new field hospital some distance from the Osipovichi training area in northwest Belarus.

Ukraine: profile of a historic nation under the shadow of Russia

The chances of a diplomatic way out of the Ukraine-Russia crisis

1 of 6 Satellite images reveal Russian army movement across the border — Photo: MAXAR via BBC Satellite images reveal Russian army movement across the border — Photo: MAXAR via BBC

While this is a legitimate element of any large-scale exercise, it can also be an indication of impending conflict.

Other troop concentrations and activities were detected even closer to Ukraine’s borders.

2 of 6 Field hospital in Osipovichi training area, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC Field hospital in Osipovichi training area, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC

On February 15, a military floating bridge over the Pripyat River was photographed. It is less than 6 km from the Belarus-Ukrainian border.

3 of 6 Floating bridge on the Pripyat River, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC Floating bridge on the Pripyat River, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC

Analysts from London-based McKenzie Intelligence Services highlighted the large staging area on the right bank of the river as an indicator of possible intent to move large numbers of vehicles.

Some reports suggest the bridge may have been removed.

4 of 6 Artillery at Bretsky training area, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC Artillery at the Bretsky training area, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC

Another image is of self-propelled artillery, or large-caliber cannons, mounted on tanks at Brestsky, which is about 50 km from the border.

A newly arrived unit of 20 anti-tank attack helicopters was photographed at Zyabrovka airfield, 30 km from the border.

5 of 6 Aircraft sent to Zyabrovka, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC Aircraft sent to Zyabrovka, Belarus — Photo: MAXAR via BBC

McKenzie Intelligence analysts say there are 12 probable Russian Hokum helicopters and five probable Hind or Mi-28 Havoc helicopters.

It is important to remember that Russia’s current military presence of around 30,000 troops in Belarus, while alarming for both Ukraine and NATO, is part of scheduled joint exercises due to end on February 20.

So an important test of Moscow’s intentions will come after that date, when satellite images will reveal whether most Russian forces have left or stayed.

Satellite images reveal troops near Ukraine border

What these images don’t tell us

There is nothing in these images that definitively proves that Russia is about to invade Ukraine.

Russia continues to insist that this is not its intention and that this is all just Western propaganda.

5 ways to avoid war between Russia and Ukraine

Russia vs Ukraine: Understand ‘hybrid war’ that Ukrainians accuse Putin of promoting

But top NATO defense officials believe Russia now has enough forces around Ukraine to carry out an invasion if President Putin gives the order.

The scale, magnitude and deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders is unprecedented – for example, with air defense units brought in from thousands of kilometers away from eastern Siberia.

Under Putin’s leadership, Russia’s military has undergone a dramatic transformation since the dark days of the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

6 of 6 Where Russian troops are stationed — Photo: BBC Where Russian troops are stationed — Photo: BBC

Two things happened that brought international attention to the Russian Armed Forces.

Firstly, huge sums of money from the Russian government were invested in modernizing and upgrading troops, equipment, weapons, cyberattacks and logistics, from the latest versions of cyberattacks to the reorganization of combat units into compact “Tactical Battalion Groups”. with around 800 soldiers supported by tanks, artillery and other weapons.

Second, Russian commanders and strategists have spent the past seven years gaining combat experience in Syria and eastern Ukraine. Their weapons were battlefield tested and Russian commanders learned from past mistakes.