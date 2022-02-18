Unveiled at CES 2022, the processors Ryzen 6000 for notebooks are hitting the market. AMD released today (17) new information about the APUs, including benchmarks of the new line, which is based on the Zen 3+ architecture.

In addition to bringing the new architecture focused on autonomy, the CPUs made in 6 nanometers also have integrated graphics. RDNA 2, USB4 on certified systems, support for PCIe 4.0. According to benchmarks released by the company, the new line is able to beat competing chips in both processing and graphics power. In the generational leap, the gains are up to twice, according to the manufacturer.

Check out, below, which notebook models are part of the Ryzen 6000 line. The processors range from 15W chips, focused on ultra-thin notebooks, to models for enthusiasts and gamers.

For ultra-thin notebooks – U Line

Chips for compact laptops are 15W models with up to 8 cores. According to AMD, processors based on Zen 3+ deliver frequencies up to 40% compared to other chips operating in the same energy range.

Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks

The products also deliver up to 3 hours more battery life and a 1.81x generational leap in graphics performance. AMD released several tests of the Ryzen 7 6800U model, showing that the chip’s performance at 15W is already capable of beating competitors of the same level, while the operation at up to 28W guarantees more firepower for the chip.

According to the company’s estimates, the first notebooks equipped with chips from the Ryzen 6000U line arrive in March.

Ryzen 6000U – Specifications

chip Graphics Core Thread Max Clock Clock Base GPU Cores TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U AMD Radeon 680M 8 16 up to 4.7GHz 2.7GHz 12 15-28W AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Radeon 660M 6 12 Up to 4.5GHz 2.9GHz 6 15-28W

For slim gaming notebooks – HS Line

Aiming at consumers who want to balance design with notebook power, the chips in the HS line are aimed at gaming notebooks with a compact look. Laptops featuring chips from the series have screens in the 15” range, aiming to balance performance and battery life.

Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks

One of the examples provided by AMD is the Ryzen 9 6900HS, which delivers up to 2.6 times more performance for each Watt consumed — the HS series models have a TDP of 35W. Another highlight is the Ryzen 9 6980HS, which is capable of reaching up to 5 GHz of maximum clock.

Notebooks with HS chips begin to hit the market later this month.

Ryzen 6000 HS – Specifications

For enthusiasts – HX Line

Ryzen 6000 notebooks with HX and H termination are the most powerful in AMD’s processor lineup. The models offer frequencies in the region of 5.0 GHz with a TDP of 45W, enough to position them close to or superior to competitors, according to the benchmarks released by AMD.

Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks Ryzen 6000: See AMD CPU specs and benchmarks

Check out some benchmarks of the Ryzen 9 6900HX model above, which promises a performance evolution of up to 1.5 times over competitors like the Intel Core i9-11980HK and its predecessor, the Ryzen 5900HX.

According to AMD’s roadmap, notebooks with chips from the HX line will hit the market by March.

Ryzen 6000 HX – Specifications

In addition to releasing details about the new processors with Zen 3+ architecture, AMD also revealed benchmarks showing the performance of the chips in games. Check out more details here.