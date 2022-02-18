Samsung changes stance on chargers in Brazil and wins praise | Cell

It’s been two years since the company repeated Apple’s steps and chose to remove the component from the launches box. Criticism rained mainly because of the high price charged for smartphones such as the Galaxy S21, from 2021. Both customers and consumer protection agencies claimed that the charger is a fundamental item for the product to function.

🔎 Galaxy S22 Ultra: Samsung’s mistakes and successes on the new phone

Learn all about the Galaxy S22

It was a corporate decision made in South Korea that spanned the globe. Specifically in Brazil, the company adopted the position of offering the charger for free. The customer would only need to register in an online form and send a copy of the invoice.

However, there was a deadline for each of the temporary actions. THE TechTudo even reported that the deadline for the S21 would end on January 31, which led to a rush of unsuspecting users.

This important detail within the mechanism designed by the manufacturer changes from now on. The official document determines the validity “until the final life of the product”. With the permanent program, someone who opts for the 2022 Galaxy S22 only in 2024 will still be covered by the benefit.

2 of 3 New regulation mentions validity “until the final life of the product” — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung New regulation mentions validity “until the final life of the product” — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

“Samsung is doing the right thing. The decision shows that Brazil’s consumer legislation is very strong”, evaluates Fernando Capez, director general of Procon in São Paulo, in an interview with TechTudo. He explains that the South Korean giant went beyond expectations by also serving buyers who would not benefit from the previous rule (with a deadline).

The new regulation of the “Samsung for You” program establishes that customers have 30 days after purchasing the phone to request the charger. The period for delivery of the item to eligible customers is another 30 days. Procon-SP intends to monitor compliance with this rule.

In a note to TechTudothe company stated that the action “is in line with Samsung’s commitment to its consumers in this transition period”.

3 of 3 iPhone has no power adapter since 2020 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo iPhone does not have a plug adapter since 2020 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

This move has everything to reheat the controversy. Apple is now the only cellphone maker that doesn’t offer a plug adapter in the box for the iPhone 13, among other models. The American giant claims environmental motivations. She received several fines and is in the sights of the Ministry of Justice.