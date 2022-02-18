Sanitation auctions reach small municipalities and can generate R$ 22 billion in investments

After the 2021 mega-auctions, such as the one in giveat the Rio de Janeiroconcessions and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in smaller municipalities should move the sanitation sector in the coming months, mainly because of the state elections. Between 2022 and 2023, the expectation is that 23 bids will be made in the country, 12 of them in cities with a population of less than 50 thousand inhabitants, according to the Brazilian Association of Private Concessionaires of Public Water and Sewage Services (Abcon).

The volume of investments, including small and large concessions, is estimated at more than R$ 22 billion during the 30 or 35 years of the contract. Last year, this number reached R$ 45 billion with Cedae’s bids, alagoas, amapá and Xique-Xique (BA). The Rio concessionaire alone will have to invest R$ 31 billion over 35 years.

For specialists, the important thing at this point is to ensure an active schedule of bids and maintain the growing curve of resources in the sector. Last year, annual investment increased 15% in real terms, from R$14.9 billion to R$17.14 billion. This year, the projection is for an increase of 18%, according to data from the consultancy Inter.B. To universalize water and sewage services by 2033, as provided for in the new regulatory framework, around R$ 700 billion will be needed – or R$ 63 billion per year.

THE Abcon executive director Percy Soares Neto, highlights that the sector will have a new phase this year. Because of the elections, some governments will prefer to wait to make the larger bids. “We first had the euphoria of the law’s approval (2020), then the billionaire auctions and now we have a new profile, which is municipal bids.”

New bids should attract ‘newbie’ companies

One effect of concessions for small municipalities should be the entry of smaller companies or companies that are not yet operating in the sector. The movement was noticed in the first three bids of the year.

Saint Simonin Goiáswas purchased by a company called orbis; orlandiainside of São Pauloattracted 14 investors (most without concessions in the sector) and was won by the consortium led by Engibras Engineering; cratoat the Cearáwas the exception and stayed with the giant Aegea.

In the coming months, investors will pay attention to the concessions of Goianira (GO), Sao Miguel do Guapore (RO), Anapu (PA), Santa Cruz das Palmeiras (SP) and Rosario Oeste (MT). According to Brazilian Association of Private Concessionaires of Public Water and Sewage Services (Abcon)these are the bids at the most advanced stage and which should go to auction in the coming months.

The investments total R$ 400 million during the concession contract and will serve almost 200 thousand people. “The auctions will show how attractive these concessions are for companies, if they will be profitable and if the projects are being well done”, says the lawyer Rafael Feldmann, partner in the Environmental and Infrastructure area at Cascione Pulino Boulos Advogados. Many municipalities partnered with Caixa to model concessions.

The projects of National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which include the largest bids, are ongoing as well. In the bank’s portfolio is the privatization of Corsan (RS)which will be made through a public offering of shares.

Initially, it was scheduled for the first quarter of this year, but due to the worsening of the market and the elections, there are uncertainties regarding the process. In this case, the planned investment is R$ 11 billion.

“These bids should be left for later because of the elections for governors”, says the Inter.B president Claudio Frischtak. The portfolio also includes Porto Alegre, Ceará, Paraíba, Sergipe and Rondônia.

Today, 100 million Brazilians do not have access to sewage collection and 35 million are not supplied with drinking water – figures that reflect the lack of priority that the sector has had in recent years and explain the proliferation of epidemics, such as dengue and zika, in addition to gastrointestinal diseases in the country. These indicators put the country in a worse position than Iraq, Jordan and Morocco.

“We have ambitious goals and any progress is positive. But it is difficult to immediately reverse the sector’s deficit, it will take a while to see the effect”, says the President of the Trata Brasil Institute, Luana Siewert Pretto.

The regulatory framework, approved in 2020, promises to give a new direction to the sector with heavy investments. From an ugly duckling, the segment has become one of the most coveted among investors.