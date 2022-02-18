Santos evaluates pros and cons to define Fabio Carille’s future

Santos’ board is dissatisfied with the team’s performance in 2022 and has doubts about Fabio Carille’s permanence. A meeting to discuss the future of the commission will be held today (18).

The coach is in the hot seat after the 3-2 defeat to Mirassol, yesterday (17), at the Maião stadium, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. The first half scared the Pisces dome. The Lion opened 3-0 and could have done more. In the second half, however, Santos reacted, decreased with Madson and Marcos Guilherme and almost drew with Marcos Leonardo in stoppage time.

Even before the defeat in Mirassol, football executive Edu Dracena and other members of the board were already showing concern. The assessment is that Santos did not have any complete high-level match in Paulistão. Even in the 2-1 victory over Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, Peixe started badly and turned around in the second half.

In a press conference, Fabio Carille admitted this oscillation, but showed confidence for the future.

“It’s been alternating a lot, right? Corinthians first half down and second best, Guarani second half and first bad, São Bernardo 35 minutes and then it drops. We have to seek a balance and maintain regularity all the time. form and increasing the score. Let’s find that balance to make 90 minutes more intense and constant”, said the coach.

Internally, Carille justifies the irregularity with the absence of some important players, such as the aforementioned Sandry, and a normal difficulty at the beginning of the season, also seen in other Serie A teams. He has not shown doubts so far about being able to make the team improve and asked for reinforcements for the defence, midfield and attack.

The board understands the need for more players, but believes they have enough to present better football. There is huge dissatisfaction in the crowd and, on Sunday, Santos will face São Paulo in a classic at Vila Belmiro for the eighth round of Paulistão. Tickets are sold out for Vila Belmiro.

Among the members of the Management Committee, there are those who defend Carille’s immediate departure and others want another chance in the classic. With “carte blanche” from President Andres Rueda, Edu Dracena will talk to Fabio Carille to give his opinion this Friday. The executive recognizes the poor performance, but sees a scarcity of options in the market and would not like to be without a technician for a long time.

Overall, Carille has played 25 games for Santos, with nine wins, nine draws and seven defeats: 45.3% of points are used. The contract ends in December.