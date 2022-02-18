Santos fires coach Fabio Carille after defeat to Mirassol

Santos fired coach Fabio Carille after yesterday’s defeat (17), 3-2 to Mirassol, at the Maião stadium, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. A majority of the Management Committee voted in favor of the exchange. The coach’s staff states that the decision was in “common agreement” with the direction. Peixe will officially announce its departure today (18).

The Santos board was unhappy with the team’s performance a few games ago, but the performance in Mirassol. especially in the first half, it was the last straw. The idea is to replace Carille quickly. On Sunday (20), Santos will face São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro. Assistant Marcelo Fernandes takes over on an interim basis.

Fabio Carille arrived at Santos in September 2021 and fulfilled his main objective: to keep Peixe in the first division of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro reacted and ended the competition in tenth.

But this season, Santos did not show any progress during Paulistão: there are two wins, three draws and two defeats, which leaves them in second place in Group D. The only good match took place in the 2-1 over Corinthians, in Neo Química Arena, and even so, Peixe only reacted in the second half of the classic.

Overall, Carille managed Santos in 25 games, with nine wins, nine draws and seven defeats: 45.3% of the points.