Santos struggles to pack at Paulista, and Carille is under pressure | saints

Coach Fábio Carille decided to drastically change Santos’ formation for the game against Mirassol, last Thursday, away from home. The result was not what was expected, and the external pressure on the coach increased.

With Vinicius Balieiro, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Guilherme, without Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga, Santos saw Mirassol score 3-0 in the first half of the seventh round of the Campeonato Paulista. After the game, Carille acknowledged the mistake, even though the reaction left the score 3-2.

In the stands of the Mirassol stadium, the fans’ dissatisfaction with the coach’s work was clear. During the match, Santos fans supported, but especially at half-time and also at the final whistle, it was possible to hear boos and protests directed at Fábio Carille. Dissatisfaction takes over social media.

Internally, there is, of course, a warning sign for Santos’ lack of evolution in the Campeonato Paulista. So far, there have been two wins, three draws and two defeats. Peixe is second in group D, with nine points, behind Red Bull Bragantino, who has 13.

Regardless of the results, there is an understanding, even from the coach Fábio Carille himself, that Santos has had difficulty being regular in Paulistão. Fish can’t play well for long – they only have a few good minutes per game.

The lack of regularity worries Santos. Peixe seeks solutions, reinforcements requested by coach Fábio Carille and believes that the physical recovery of players who are not yet 100% can be beneficial for the campaign in the Paulista Championship.

The next game is against São Paulo, on Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.