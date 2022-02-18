Santos takes three goals in 15 minutes, sketches reaction, but loses to Mirassol for Paulistão

Santos had a night to forget this Thursday. Playing away from home, Peixe conceded three goals in just 15 minutes and lost 3-2 to Mirassol, for the seventh round of the 2022 Paulista Championship. This was Leão’s first victory over the Baixada Santista team in history.

With the result, Alvinegro Praiano parked in second place in group D, with nine points, four less than RB Bragantino, who defeated Água Santa tonight. The team from the interior is in the vice-leadership of the C key, with 12.

Santos returns to the field now on Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), when they face São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro. Mirassol, in turn, visits Água Santa, on the same day, but at 11 am.

The game – The visitors started the first half dominating possession of the ball. With that, it didn’t take long to get the first great chance to score. With the clock ticking eight minutes, Marcos Leonardo gave a beautiful touch of lyrics and left Léo Baptistão in front of the goal. The striker, however, hit the goalkeeper and missed the opportunity.

And the lost goal ended up costing dearly. That’s because, at 22, the hosts were precise in their response. Fabricio Daniel received in depth on the right and crossed low to Zeca, who appeared between the defenders to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, the lead increased. Fabricio Daniel was called in the middle and kicked with category to expand. Already at 34, the alvinegra defense faltered in the exit of the ball and Negueba took the opportunity to leave Rafael Silva in front of the goal. The striker then touched João Paulo’s exit to make it 3-0.

At the return of the break, Santos finally reacted. With five minutes, Camacho gave a beautiful launch to Madson, who appeared behind the mark to test with category and discount. With the goal, Peixe got excited and started to press.

And the strategy paid off. At 13, Madson took a lateral in the area, Bauermann won on high and the ball was left to Marcos Leonardo, who filled his foot. On the reflex, Darley made a great save, but, on the rebound, Marcos Guilherme swelled the net.

From then on, the visitors continued circling the opponents’ area in search of a tie. At 15, Lucas Braga risked from afar, but sent it from the side.

Mirassol started to scare again in the 29th minute. After Pará’s cross, Rafael Silva was free in the area and headed inches from the post. In the sequence, the attacker had one more chance, this time in a low shot that was lost by the base line.

At 45, Marcos Leonardo had a golden chance to tie. Lucas Pires went to the baseline and crossed with precision to shirt 9, who saw goalkeeper Darley make a beautiful save and ensure the home team’s triumph.

DATASHEET

MIRASSOL 3 X 2 SANTOS

Place: José Maria de Campos Maia Municipal Stadium, in Mirassol (SP)

Date: February 17, 2022, Thursday

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli Rafael and Tadeu Alves de Souza

VAR: Daiane Muniz dos Santos

Yellow cards: Fabricio Daniel, Luís Oyama, Daniel and Darley (Mirassol); Vinicius Balieiro (Santos)

GOALS: Zeca, at 22nd of the 1stQ, Fabrício Daniel, at 25th of the 1stQ, Rafael Silva, at 34th of the 1stQ (Mirassol); Madson, at 5 in the 2nd quarter, Marcos Guilherme, at 13 in the 2nd quarter (Santos)

MIRASOL: Darley. Ivan; Thalisson, Lucão and Pará; Neto (Ednei), Oyama, Fabrício Daniel (Luís Fernando), Claudinho (Rafael Silva) and Negueba (Fabinho); Zeca (Daniel).

Technician: Eduardo Baptista

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Kaiky, Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Felipe Jonathan (Camacho); Balieiro (Sandry) and Léo Baptistão (Lucas Braga); Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo (Taílson) and Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Fábio Carille

