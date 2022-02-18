Satellite images show before and after areas affected by the storm in Petrópolis | Environment

Analysis of satellite images of areas affected by the storm in Petrópolis show how the extreme weather event spread across the city. The before and after comparison of two regions was carried out by MapBiomas, a non-governmental organization dedicated to environmental monitoring coordinated by forestry engineer Tasso Azevedo.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“What is most impressive in the images is the scope of the event. In general, we see a fall of a hill, a specific event. In this case, we see that it spread to several regions”, says the coordinator of MapBiomas. Civil Defense estimates indicate the occurrence of at least 170 landslide points in the city.

LIST : See who are the missing

: See who are the missing Celebrities sympathize with those affected by rain and ask for help with donations

“These phenomena are typical of what is expected from climate change. Not long ago we were experiencing drought here in São Paulo, with sandstorms. Now we are experiencing very concentrated rainfall extremes”, analyzes Azevedo.

Find out who are the victims of the tragedy

Valparaiso and Alto da Serra

In the first comparison of satellite images, it is possible to see the before and after of Valparaíso and Alto da Serra, the region between Washington Luiz and Teresa Streets.

2 of 3 Before and after the storm in Valparaíso and Alto da Serra, in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Before and after the storm in Valparaíso and Alto da Serra, in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

See below for comparisons of this area in an enlarged version:

Satellite images show the before and after of the storm in Petrópolis in the Rua Teresa region, in the Alto da Serra neighborhood. — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON

Satellite images show the before and after of the storm in Petrópolis in the region of Rua Antônio Soares Pinto, in the Alto da Serra neighborhood. — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON

Satellite images show the before and after of the storm in Petrópolis in the Rua Teresa region, in the Alto da Serra neighborhood. — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON

Morro da Oficina, Alto da Serra

In the second image, the highlight is a point in the Alto da Serra neighborhood: Morro da Oficina, where it is estimated that at least 80 houses have been hit after a piece of the slope descends, opening a huge flash in the landscape.

3 of 3 Before and after the storm in the Morro da Oficina region, in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Before and after the storm in the Morro da Oficina region, in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

FAUUSP professor and urban theme coordinator at MapBiomas, Mayumi Hirye, points out that in the images it is possible to see precarious occupations at the foot of the hill.

“These are precarious areas. The IBGE classifies them as subnormal agglomerations because these places don’t have infrastructure, the houses are usually more precarious, we don’t have approved projects. They are self-built. Which makes them more fragile, from the engineering point of view “, explains Mayumi.

“This occupation was one that grew. And this is a process known to Brazilian cities. We have a housing deficit. Public policies for housing are quite restricted. And this ends up pushing the population to these more fragile areas. They end up being occupied by a population that has no other type of housing,” said Mayumi.

Satellite images show before and after the storm in Petrópolis in the Estrada Velha da Estrela region. — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON

Satellite images show the before and after of the storm in Petrópolis in the region of Rua Jacinto Rabelo, in the Chácara Flora neighborhood — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON

Satellite images show the before and after of the storm in Petrópolis near Rua Manoel Vieira Bayão, in the Chácara Flora neighborhood. — Photo: MapBiomas – Planet/SCCON