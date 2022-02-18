Sea level expected to rise by up to 30 cm off US coast before 2050 | Global warming

Sea level off the coast of the United States will rise by 25 to 30 centimeters, on average, over the next 30 years – the same level as in the last 100 years, according to a new report published by US agencies.

This level will vary depending on the region, estimated the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), which spearheaded this report in which six agencies contributed, including NASA.

Because of these changes, coastal flooding will be much more frequent, “even in the absence of storms or heavy rains,” NOAA said.

Thus, by 2050, so-called moderate floods that cause damage will be ten times more frequent than they are today, and instead of occurring every 2 to 5 years, they will occur several times a year.

And “major” floods will occur five times as often.

“This new data on sea level rise is the latest confirmation that the climate crisis … is a red flag,” said Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, quoted in a statement.

“We must redouble our efforts to reduce the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, while helping coastal communities better adapt to rising seas,” he added.

Due to the emissions released so far, a sea level rise of 60 centimeters off the US coast between 2020 and 2100 is “increasingly likely”, according to the report.

The document was made using satellite observations, tide gauges and climate models from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In detail, sea level rise by 2050 will be 25 to 35 cm on the east coast of the country, 35 to 45 cm on the Gulf of Mexico and 10 to 20 cm on the east coast.

The previous report on the topic dates back to 2017.