See how to receive BC’s ‘forgotten values’ by pix

See how to consult and receive by pix the ‘forgotten values’ of BC’

If the request is made via PIX, Brazilian individuals and legal entities will receive the amount within 12 business days after the request;

To receive the amount through this transfer method, it is necessary to inform the SVR (Systems of Receivables) of one of the registered keys;

Return requests will start from March 7th, according to the customer’s date of birth.

The Central Bank (BC) informed that Brazilian individuals and legal entities with resources forgotten in financial institutions will receive the amount within 12 working days after the request, if the request is made via PIX.

To receive the amount through this type of transfer, it is necessary to inform the SVR (Systems of Receivables) one of the registered keys and some personal data in case the bank needs to get in touch.

The Central Bank will provide the bank’s email and telephone number so that contact can be made and the institution can transfer the funds to the customer, if the bank does not offer the possibility of receiving the funds via PIX. Return requests will start from March 7th, according to the customer’s date of birth.

Brazilians born before 1968 will have from the 7th of March to the 11th of the same month to request the amount. For those born between 1968 and 1983, the scheduling period is March 14-18. Customers born after 1983 are entitled to consult and redeem the resource between March 21 and 25. Anyone who misses the scheduling period will have a “recap date” set for one day after the respective deadlines have expired.

How to consult and request the redemption of forgotten values

Access the website: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/, According to the Central Bank, to carry out the procedure, individuals needed to inform the CPF number, in the case of companies (legal entities), it will be necessary to inform the CNPJ number. The page will inform a date to consult the values ​​and request the withdrawal. On the informed date, return to the page and use the gov.br login to access the system. Check the value and request the transfer

Keep reading

BC warns of possible scams