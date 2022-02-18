See how to solve the problem of PIS disabled to receive the allowance

the payment of PIS/Pasep salary bonus started on February 8 for around 23 million workers. The benefit in the amount of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) is released only for those who meet all the requirements established by the government.

Some citizens have discovered in the last few days that they are not able to receive the transfers. In general, the reason is that they do not meet at least one of the government’s requirements, which are:

Have formally worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year;

Have received, on average, monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

This year’s payments will refer to the base year 2020, as the release of last year’s allowance has been postponed.

What could have happened?

When the worker realizes that he is within all the rules of the allowance, it is possible that the impediment is linked to incorrect information in RAIS or eSocial. In this case, it is the responsibility of the company to send and correct the data within the correct period.

If this is the situation, all the worker has to do is consult the government portal for more details, in addition to demanding a resolution from the employer. Unfortunately, the deadline for corrections has now passed, which means that the allowance will not be paid to that person in 2022.

But if the information is correct, the solution is to contact Alô Trabalho, at number 158, or go to an agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security to try to solve the problem.

PIS/Paspep allowance calendar