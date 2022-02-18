Senate sends the list of investigated and evidence from the Covid CPI to the Supreme Court

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

THE Covid’s CPI summit sent the Federal Supreme Court the list that shows the connection of investigated and the crimes that would have been committed by them. The alleged irregularities were cited in the commission’s final report.

The movement takes place after the PGR, Augusto Aras, claim that Covid CPI senators have not yet delivered the evidence of the crimes that would have been committed by authorities during the pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, Aras said that he only received a HD with information “disconnected and disorganized”.

The list includes ministers Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), Braga Netto (Defense), Wagner Rosário (Comptroller General of the Union); Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP), five deputies (Eduardo Bolsonaro; Bia Kicis; Osmar Terra; Carla Zambelli Carlos Jordy) and the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.

In the document, the senators said that “The work of the CPI achieved international repercussion and recognition, aroused immense interest in civil society and inspired similar parliamentary inquiries in other spheres of government”.

The parliamentarians said although the PGR has not yet commented on the indictments and that in other instances of the Public Ministry, measures have been adopted.

“To avoid, however, further delays in such a pressing issue and of crucial importance to public health and the administration of justice in the specific case, we list in the following section the main documents that supported the indictments made by the CPI of the Pandemic of the people who have jurisdiction by prerogative of function with the STF. Sheets of the Final Pandemic Report are also highlighted with relevant information for a better understanding of the facts under investigation”, they said.