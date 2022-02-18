Separatist attacks on the border are a pretext for Russia to invade Ukraine, say US, NATO – International

KIEV – A nato and the US President, Joe Biden, warned that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was “very high” and said they believed the Russians were setting up pretexts to invade Ukraine through three separatist attacks on points along Ukraine’s eastern border. Amid heightened tensions at the border of Ukraine, Russia expelled the US Deputy Ambassador from the country.

The number two of American diplomacy, Bart Gormanhad been in Russia for about three years on a diplomatic trip, said a State Department official who spoke to the newspaper. The New York Times on condition of anonymity.

At the White House, Biden told reporters that “a false flag operation” was underway and that Moscow would use it to justify an invasion. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, the US president said there is every indication we have that they are prepared to enter Ukraine and there were no plans for him to make a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the American leader, Russia has not withdrawn its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States has reason to believe that Russia is involved in a false flag operation to incite border violence, which Moscow would use to justify a invasion. NATO worries Russia by trying to stage a pretext for an attack on Ukraine.

In a meeting surrounded by anticipation and tension, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenstated that the Russia can use false pretensesincluding alleged terrorist or chemical weapons attacks, to justify an invasion of the neighboring country. Before the representatives of the UN Security CouncilBlinken said he would share detailed information with the world in an attempt to influence Russia to abandon the idea of ​​a military escalation, and described possible scenarios for what US officials have called an “imminent” invasion.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, stated that Russian military capability is only increasing in number and strength in the immediate vicinity of Ukraine – contrary to the movement of withdrawal promised by the Kremlin in recent days. Stoltenberg hinted at the possibility of the military alliance sending reinforcements to the east, mainly to countries bordering Ukraine.

exchange of accusations

Earlier, separatist rebels in the eastern region of Ukraine accused government forces of having fired shots at the territory they hold at four times over the last 24 hours. It is not known whether there are dead or injured.

The seriousness of the incidents is also unknown. The Ukrainian military denies the accusations — they claim the opposite occurred: separatist rebels fired on Ukrainian forces.

According to the Ukrainian military, separatists operating in the eastern region of the country opened fire on a village and a kindergarten school was hit. There were no injuries. This type of action has been common in recent years. You Rebels have dominated a part of Ukrainian territory since 2014.

troop increase

THE On Wednesday, the US government accused Russia of sending at least 7,000 more troops to the border region. with Ukraine, despite a Russian promise to reduce the number of troops in the area.

Volodmyr Zelenskythe president of Ukraine, said that his country will resist any invasion.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkentold the network ABC News what Washington saw no “significant withdrawal” of Russian troops.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said there was “little evidence” of a Russian withdrawal. After a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterresthe two leaders agreed that a Russian invasion would have “catastrophic consequences”.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russia had “as many forces” as before on the Ukrainian border and Moscow’s announcements should “be verified”.

The leaders of European Union plan to attend a meeting this Thursday where they will discuss the situation in Ukraine./ AFP and REUTERS