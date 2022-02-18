Separatists in Donetsk, Ukraine, evacuate civilians to Russia | World

The Donetsk Rebels they have been at war with Ukraine since 2014. On Friday, they accused Ukraine’s government of preparing an invasion after clashes escalated.

This Friday, “a massive and centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation was organized, first of all, women, children and the elderly must be evacuated”, declared Denis Pushilin, one of the leaders of the rebels, in a video on his account. on Telegram.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will very soon give the order to go on the offensive and launch a plan to invade the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” he said, referring to the two breakaway territories.

Government says it does not intend to attack

On Friday, Ukraine’s defense minister went to the country’s parliament and said the government had no intention of carrying out offensives against separatist territories in the east of the country or the annexed Crimea peninsula. “We have strengthened our defense, but we have no intention of carrying out any offensive against these territories,” Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament.

The United States and the United Kingdom accuse Russia of wanting to incite violence in these territories controlled by pro-Russian separatists to find a reason to invade Ukraine, to whose borders some 150,000 troops have been sent.