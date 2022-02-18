Ship on fire at sea has 1,100 Porsches and 4,000 cars in all

Still burning in the Atlantic Ocean, the freighter Felicity Ace – which carried thousands of Volkswagen Group cars from Europe to the United States – is still adrift at sea, without its rescued crew of 22. However, now the place is becoming the graveyard of several very exclusive cars. More precisely, 4,000 according to Autoblog, with 1,100 being from Porsche. The presence of Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4 trams was also raised as possible.

Until last Thursday, only Volkswagen and Porsche models were known to be present at the site, however a Bentley spokesperson confirmed to The Drive publication that 189 models of the brand are also there – cars valued in all at US$ 30. million (R$ 154 million at the current price).

A buyer of a Porsche 718 Spyder reported on Twitter that his model was likely destroyed in the fire. “I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean.” he said.

Audi also confirmed that it owns automobiles on the Felicity Ace, but did not say the number of cars on board. Rumors say it could be more than 1,000 cars due to the fact that the automaker regularly transports this number of models on this route.

“We are aware of an incident involving a third-party cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles across the Atlantic,” commented Audi. “The vessel was en route to North America. We are currently not aware of any injuries. We are in contact with the shipping company for more information on the incident.”

In the last month, the ship had made the same route carrying 21 Lamborghinis, however the brand has not commented on the incident.

Thus, it is most likely that in addition to Porsches and Bentleys, the rest of its approximately 2,700 models will have a mix between Audi and Volkswagen cars.

