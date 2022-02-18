Singer Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta, is transferred from hospital in Aracaju | Sergipe

The singer Paulinha Abelha, 43 years old, was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, at the end of the night of this Thursday (17), to undergo further kidney tests, according to the artist’s advice.

Friends and fans gathered again for a prayer chain and to accompany the transfer in front of the hospital unit.

The member of the forró band Calcinha Preta was hospitalized at Unimed Hospital since February 11, after being diagnosed with kidney problems. She is being accompanied by a doctor who came from São Paulo.

“Her condition is a little complicated, but it’s not desperate,” said the singer’s sister, Carla Veiga, after fake news about a worsening health condition appeared on social media.

Also on a social network, the singer’s husband, the model Clevinho Santos, posted a photo with her, believing in the improvement of the situation.

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on Thursday afternoon (17), it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, she did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed.

Paulinha Abelha in interviews with TV Sergipe

Singer Daniel Diau, who shares the stage with Paulinha Abelha in Calcinha Preta, posted a photo of his colleague, calling her a “sister”: “Let’s all hold hands and cry out to our God that at the right time he will act”.

Marlus Viana, former Calcinha Preta and ex-husband of the singer, shared a video with her singing and said he believes in her recovery. “It’s all worked out.”

Ana Gouveia, who was part of the band in one of Abelha’s outings, posted a photo of the two together and also asked for prayers for the artist’s husband, model Clevinho Santos.