Snapdragon 870, AMOLED screen and 48MP camera for R$ 1570 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Even with almost 1 year on the market, Xiaomi’s POCO F3 is still an excellent option for those who need value for money. After all, the smartphone has great hardware, excellent quality screen and fast charging battery. And today, it has a special discount at R$ 1570 in 6 interest-free installments.

About its settings, POCO F3 is able to run any app or game without slowdowns with its Snapdragon 870 chipset. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to fit many files and photos. Also, the 4,520 battery charges in about 1 hour with the 33W fast charger.

Another highlight of this model is its 6.7-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate support. There’s also a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls and a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. , 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro sensor.

Screen: 6.67 Super AMOLED E4, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits

6.67 Super AMOLED E4, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 5G support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 5G support RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4)

48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 20 MP (f/2.45)

20 MP (f/2.45) Drums: 4,520 mAh with 33W recharge

4,520 mAh with 33W recharge Operational system: Android 11

