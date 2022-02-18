Social security contribution will increase for self-employed and MEIs. Look

Workers who contribute individually or optionally to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will have to pay more after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctions the increase in the minimum wage, which rose from R$1,100 to R$1,100. $1.2 thousand.

The change comprises categories such as individual microentrepreneurs, drivers, day laborers and optional workers, who do not work in a paid way. In addition, salaried workers employed by the private sector will also have pension discounts increased.

See the increase for each category:

Optional low-income taxpayer: in this category, the taxpayer is enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and retires by age. The contribution amount will be 5% of the minimum wage, that is, R$ 60.60 per month.

in this category, the taxpayer is enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and retires by age. The contribution amount will be 5% of the minimum wage, that is, R$ 60.60 per month. Optional contributor: this category comprises people who carry out unpaid activities, such as students, housewives and the unemployed, who will also retire by age. The contribution amount will be 11% of the minimum wage, that is, R$ 133.32 per month.

this category comprises people who carry out unpaid activities, such as students, housewives and the unemployed, who will also retire by age. The contribution amount will be 11% of the minimum wage, that is, R$ 133.32 per month. Individual contributor: like domestic workers, this category includes self-employed people who provide services to individuals. The contribution amount will be 11% of the minimum wage, that is, R$ 133.32 per month. This category will also retire by age.

The INSS also offers the possibility of a greater contribution in each category, which allows for more social security benefits. Look:

Optional contributor: students, housewives and the unemployed can contribute 20% of the minimum wage or up to 20% of the INSS ceiling (R$ 242.40 and R$ 1,417.44). Those who opt for this category may retire by age or contribution time.

students, housewives and the unemployed can contribute 20% of the minimum wage or up to 20% of the INSS ceiling (R$ 242.40 and R$ 1,417.44). Those who opt for this category may retire by age or contribution time. Individual taxpayer/CPF: those who provide services to individuals can also contribute 20% of the minimum wage or up to 20% of the INSS ceiling, which would correspond to R$242.40 and R$1,417.44, respectively. Those who opt for this category can retire by age or contribution time.

those who provide services to individuals can also contribute 20% of the minimum wage or up to 20% of the INSS ceiling, which would correspond to R$242.40 and R$1,417.44, respectively. Those who opt for this category can retire by age or contribution time. Individual taxpayer/CNPJ: Those who are self-employed and provide services to legal entities can also opt for the aforementioned contributions, with the same rights. The difference in this modality is the right to deduct 45% of the monthly contribution, as the company deducts 11%.

According to the Business Map of the Ministry of Economy, in 2020 there were about 3.36 million companies, of this total, about 2.66 million were individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The data showed a growth of 8.4% of workers in this regime compared to 2019.

Taxpayers who are MEIs retire by age and will contribute 5% of the minimum wage (R$ 60.60). Added to this is R$ 1 of ICMS, if it develops commercial and industrial activities and/or R$ 5 of ISS, if it is a service provider.