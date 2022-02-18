Somar Program invests up to BRL 185,000 in SP entrepreneurs

A new program to accelerate low-income entrepreneurs has been open for applications since Wednesday (16). This is the Somar program, aimed at boosting innovative businesses in the east side of São Paulo. The action, created by ZX Ventures, an Ambev partnership and innovation hub, also has the support of Gerando Falcões and the company B2Mamy, the latter focused on the empowerment and financial emancipation of women who are mothers. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Thus, the program’s investment will total up to R$ 185 thousand, this amount being financed by the AB InBev Foundation, a foundation linked to Ambev, and by ZX Ventures. In addition, the selected entrepreneurs will receive a contribution of up to R$ 17 thousand. The action will also provide training and mentoring on business management, digital marketing and others.

According to the information disclosed, the Somar program should select up to 20 outstanding businesses in the region. These companies can be from any segment, as long as they are headed by low-income people over 18 years of age. It is worth mentioning that, in these cases, the registered ventures do not necessarily need to be generating revenue. In fact, they will be evaluated by their level of innovation, impact and income generating potential in their community.

Finally, the program is the first initiative launched by ZX Ventures, but it is part of a history of recent actions by Ambev, all with the aim of boosting black entrepreneurs and startups aimed at low-income people. So, to find out more about Somar and register, click here!

