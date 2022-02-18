Soy has new highs in Chicago this Friday and tests the level again…

The soybean market remains in a positive field on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Friday morning (18). Close to 8:10 am (Brasilia time), quotations rose between 7.50 and 8.25 points on the main expiry dates, which once again test the US$ 16.00 per bushel, with May worth US$ 16.02 and the July, $16.00 per bushel.

The intense losses in South America – and which have been aggravated by the very hot and dry days in southern Brazil and Argentina, in addition to the difficulties with the harvest in the Midwest – continue as one of the main drivers of increases in the international market , along with a demand that is still present, albeit a little slower.

“China continues to buy soybeans in the US, however, for the new crop. The US has already sold 4.5 million tons of 2022/23 soybeans, with 60% going to China. This week, China bought only five boats of soy. This is very little, normally it buys between 25 and 30 boats”, explains Agrinvest Commodities.

Still on the radar are the geopolitical issues between Russia and Ukraine – with information that is still very mixed and highly speculated – in addition to the movement of neighboring markets. Corn and wheat today decline in CBOT, while oil has stability and light bran low.

Here’s how the market closed this Thursday: