Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The U.S. and Russia will meet to talk Ukraine again next week, but not before Russia holds some nuclear and missile exercises this weekend.

US stocks are expected to rebound weakly from Thursday’s selloff, with eyes on Deere (NYSE:) (SA:) earnings and DuPont’s (NYSE:) (SA:) latest corporate restructuring exercise.

ECB hawks continue to find their voice, and UK retail sales also point to another rate hike soon. Meanwhile, crude prices fall on reports of progress in negotiations to lift sanctions on Iran.

In Brazil, the tax reform gains a new date to be analyzed.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, February 18th.

1. Russian lightsaber noise gets louder

Russia will hold drills to test the readiness of its nuclear and ballistic missiles on Saturday, in the latest extravagant show of military force.

The exercises, which the Kremlin says are long planned, will involve its armed forces in the Southern Military District (opposite Ukraine) and its Black Sea fleet. They arrive at a time when the US is still warning that a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine could be imminent. Russia says it has no plans to invade, but in a document published by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, it again warned of possible military action if NATO fails to heed its demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join. alliance.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov once again for talks to resolve the crisis next Thursday, the State Department said Thursday.

2. Renovation only after Carnival

The Tax Reform, discussed by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 110, should be voted on in the Senate Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) after Carnival, said the draftsman of the text, Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA). The theme is already on the agenda for Ash Wednesday and can be voted on the following day, if someone asks for a view.

Rocha also stated that the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), committed to putting the matter to a vote as soon as possible. Pacheco has a special interest in PEC 110, as he intends to use it as an argument in his electoral campaign, whether for the presidency or for a new legislative term.

The PEC, on the other hand, may face difficulties in the Chamber of Deputies, where the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) has already expressed his displeasure with the text.

3. American stock market

U.S. stock markets are expected to open modestly higher later, rebounding from Thursday’s losses that were triggered by renewed fears of war in Eastern Europe, as well as some worryingly weak guidance from companies making their quarterly reports.

At 8:57 a.m., the 100 futures were up 0.60%, while the A and A futures were up 0.43% and 0.31%, respectively. In all three cases, that’s not even a quarter of what was lost on Thursday.

The earnings season in the US is nearing its end, but it has been distinguished by regular and violent reactions to companies that have missed consensus forecasts or warned of slowing growth in the coming months. The trend has hit not just “non-profit technology” but also market darlings such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and, on Thursday, chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:) (SA: ).

THE Celanese (NYSE:) (SA:) to buy DuPont’s mobility and materials unit for $11 billion, the latest revamp of DuPont’s portfolio, which focuses on electronics, automotive and water. DuPont has already spun off its nutrition and life sciences unit and has agreed to sell other businesses, including. It has also been an active buyer, agreeing to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and engineering materials maker Rogers (NYSE:) for $5.2 billion.

4. Europe’s interest rate path is higher

The interest rate trajectory in Europe rose overnight, with another European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker – Peter Kazimir of Slovakia – coming out in favor of ending the bank’s asset purchases in August to give himself “flexibility” from then on.

As of today, the ECB is still – almost – holding the notion that it will not have to raise interest rates this year. However, a growing number of policymakers are now questioning this. Influential German board member Isabel Schnabel earlier this week issued a heavily worded warning about the inflationary impact on home prices from the ECB’s current position.

Elsewhere in Europe, UK retail sales rebounded strongly in January, keeping the UK on track for a third consecutive rate hike at the Bank of England’s next policy meeting in March.

5. Oil drops further on Iran’s optimism

Oil prices have fallen on reports that Iran and the West are closer to a deal that would lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for abandoning further progress on its nuclear program. Analysts say this would pave the way for the return of up to 1 million barrels of oil a day to world markets, although the net effect is difficult to predict as there is no readily available reliable information on the ability of Iran’s oil industry to increase production, and much of its current production is already leaking to world markets, mainly China, through unofficial channels.

As of 9:01 am, U.S. crude futures were down 1.85% to $90.06 a barrel, while oil futures were down 1.79% to $91.31. A and follow them on Friday.