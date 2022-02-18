Stunning video shows Italian cruise ship carrying 288 passengers being engulfed in fire – Monet

+



Euroferry Olympia engulfed in flames (Photo: reproduction)

The cinema shows, through films like ‘Titanic’ and ‘Fate of Poseidon’, how dangerous it can be to travel on cruise ships. Of course, the first case is a tragic and occasional incident that occurred in the beginning of the 20th century and the second a fictional story, however, it is that flea behind the ear when venturing on vacation periods on the high seas.

For it was cinematic terror that took on real contours when the 288 people traveling on the Italian ship Euroferry Olympia were forced to jump into lifeboats in the middle of the night when the vessel was engulfed by fire during the early hours of today. The case was documented in images – which can be seen in the video at the end of the text – from the Greek press.

Euroferry Olympia before the fire (Photo: publicity)

Greek port police said the fire broke out on the Italian-flagged vessel in the Ionian Sea after departing the port of Igoumenitsa en route to Brindisi in southern Italy. The fire started in the garage of the vessel, which was also carrying trucks, at around 4:30 am local time, with alarms rousing passengers and the evacuation process beginning immediately. Three tugs and three patrol boats were dispatched to escort them off the ship, with all 288 people on board, including passengers and crew rescued as of 5am.

One person was reportedly injured, although no casualties were reported. The boat would have been completely destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire is not immediately known, having reached its peak as the vessel passed the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.