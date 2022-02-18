Subvariant BA.2 is more aggressive than Ômicron, new study shows

RIO — A study carried out by Japanese researchers from the universities of Tokyo, Kumamoto, Hokkaido and Kyoto showed that the subvariant BA.2 of Ômicron is more aggressive than the original strain. The work, not yet peer-reviewed, found that BA.2 viral RNA loads in the lungs of mice were “significantly higher” than in mice infected with BA.1.

The preference of the original Omicron for the upper airways instead of the lungs was pointed out by specialists as one of the reasons for the lower lethality of the new variant. However, its new subtype appears to infect lung cells as well, which increases the risk of death.

— We can say that BA.2 has all the bad characteristics of BA.1, but also the ones it didn’t have. For example, this facility to infect the lung like other previous variants did, especially Delta. Many people died as a result of the pneumonia developed by the infection — explains physician Salmo Raskin, geneticist and director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba.

In the research, the scientists observed that the reproducibility of BA.2 is 1.4 times greater than that presented by BA.1. They also concluded that the subvariant is resistant to immunity induced by the original Omicron. That is, whoever was infected with one strain can be contaminated with the other later.

“Our multiscale investigations suggest that the overall health risk of BA.2 is potentially greater than that of BA.1,” the researchers wrote.

According to Raskin, this is the first scientific work that points to a higher risk of severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1.

— This study serves as a warning. Much is said about the risk of BA.2 overtaking BA.1 as the dominant strain, as has already occurred in Denmark, India, the Philippines and Singapore. A possible spread of this subvariant in Brazil could stop our beginning of a decline in cases, generating new peaks and deaths – says the doctor.

A survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS) showed that there are still no signs of growth of the subvariant BA.2, from Ômicron, in Brazil. In the last week analyzed (February 6 to 12), 98.9% of positive cases point to the BA.1 underlining.

The scientists pondered in the study that the genetic differences between BA.1 and BA.2 are large, reflecting the virological characteristics and greater pathogenicity (risk of disease worsening) of the subvariant when compared to the original Omicron. Therefore, the researchers suggest that BA.2 should be declared a new variant of concern and given its own Greek letter.

Resistant to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies

The researchers tested BA.2’s resistance to immunity generated by vaccines and monoclonal antibodies — “ready-made” antibodies that are used as a treatment against Covid-19.

Like BA.1, the subvariant proved to be highly resistant to the immunity generated by the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. However, BA.2 was “almost completely resistant” to two therapeutic monoclonal antibodies — Casirivimab and Imdevimab — and was 35 times more resistant to Sotrovimab when compared to the original Omicron.

Both BA.1 and BA.2 were shown to be highly resistant to convalescent sera from people who had already been infected with other variants of concern, such as Alpha and Delta.