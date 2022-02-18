Subvariant BA.2 represents greater risk than Ômicron, says research

According to Japanese researchers, the BA.2 subtype of Omicron is more severe and more infectious than the first strain of the variant. In light of these findings, the scientists point out that the subvariant should be recognized as a single strain of concern.

Published last Monday (2/14) on the BioRxiv platform, the study indicates that the subline will spread around the world more easily than the original Omicron, posing an even greater risk to global health. The publication is a pre-print and still needs to be peer-reviewed.

Based on epidemiological data from several countries, scientists from the universities of Tokyo, Kumamoto, Hokkaido and Kyoto state that the reproduction speed of BA.2 is 1.4 times greater than that verified for the first lineage of Ômicron.

Compared to the original version, BA.1 has more than 50 differences in viral structure. That amount equates to almost double the mutations that existed between Delta and the first form of coronavirus.

What is known about the presence of the Ômicron subtype in Brazil:

According to the analysis, it is likely that BA.1 appeared before the other subtypes of Ômicron. Furthermore, based on the results, the researchers suggest that Ômicron diversification occurred in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

Although BA.1 has spread worldwide before, the frequency of the BA.2 lineage has increased and surpassed the original subvariant in several countries such as the Philippines, India, Denmark, Singapore, Austria and South Africa.

immune resistance

One of the mutations of the subtype occurs in the Spike protein, responsible for the entry of the coronavirus into human cells. This change can generate changes in contagion and immune resistance. To reveal the characteristics of BA.2, professionals performed a clinical trial with forms of the virus and antibodies generated by vaccination.

Like the original strain, BA.2 was also quite resistant to vaccine-induced protection. In addition, the two types of Ômicron were quite resistant to antibodies generated by the contamination of Delta and Alfa.

“These data suggest that, similar to BA.1, BA.2 is highly resistant to antisera induced by vaccination and infection with other variants of Sars-CoV-2,” the study states.

Manifestation of the disease

To investigate the dynamics of BA.2 viral replication in living organisms, the researchers conducted infection experiments in hamsters. They analyzed that those infected with the BA.2 subvariant became thinner and had more respiratory disorders, compared to the animals that caught BA.1. This fact indicates that the new strain is more pathogenic.

On the first day after infection, the amount of BA.2 virus in the hamsters’ lungs was 9.3 times higher, compared to the lungs of animals contaminated with the original form.

After three days of contact with the coronavirus, the initial lineage of Ômicron reached its apex and had an amount 5.4 times greater than the new subtype. On the fifth day, virus proteins almost disappeared in BA.1-contaminated lungs, but remained in BA.2-infected animals.