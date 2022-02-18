SUV from R$ 793 thousand: Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2022 arrives in Brazil

THE Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2022 It can now be ordered at the brand’s dealerships. Sporty version of the luxury SUV, the model is equipped with the V8 5.0 Supercharger engine with 550 hp and 71.4 kgfm of torque. For the new range, the British brand made some improvements to the car’s dynamics and prepared new optional packages. The suggested price of the model is R$ 793,150.

The Black Pack is one of the packs that debuted in the 2022 model lineup. It adds Gloss Black trim to the front grille, hood air intake, front bumper vents, sills, badges and rear diffuser.

New 22-inch wheels are also part of the 2022 F-Pace SVR. Their look is complemented by the car’s red disc brake calipers.

Jaguar F-Pace 2022 Image: Disclosure

luxury and connectivity

As much as it is a sports vehicle, the model is still a family SUV. That’s why connectivity is one of the main points of the car. In this year’s line, the model gained InControl technology, which integrates the car’s multimedia system interface to the cell phone. It is also possible to perform some car commands by smartphone, such as the remote start of the vehicle, and check the fuel level and battery charge.

In the new line, the multimedia center has a screen of 11.4 inches. It is integrated into the sound system signed by Median. There is also four-zone air conditioning, refrigerated glove compartment, panoramic sunroof and illuminated sills.

The front seats have electrical adjustments in up to 14 positions and have heating, equipment that is also present in the rear seat. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is also equipped with a head-up display, rain sensor, automatic braking system and high beam assistant.